PlayOn Sports Names Perkins Miller CEO; Founder David Rudolph to Lead Streaming and Analytics Business

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayOn Sports today announced the appointment of Perkins Miller as Chief Executive Officer as part of the company's planned leadership transition. David Rudolph, who founded and has led the company for 17 years, will continue in a senior leadership role overseeing video streaming and sports analytics – the origin of the PlayOn platform.

Under Rudolph's leadership, PlayOn has grown into a national leader in sports technology, analytics, and media, supporting thousands of schools and millions of fans. His vision led to the transformative merger of PlayOn and GoFan, as well as the acquisition of MaxPreps, further solidifying its position as the premier fan engagement solution for high school athletics.

The company's consistent growth and performance have earned recognition on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the Inc. 5000, and the Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetters. These achievements reflect the strength of the PlayOn team, its partnerships, and the impact of connecting communities through sports.

Perkins Miller is a seasoned consumer-technology operator with two decades of experience building products and platforms at the intersection of sports, media, and commerce. Most recently he served as CEO of Fandom, significantly scaling its consumer audience to more than 350 million users and expanding its product and revenue mix. He has previously held executive leadership roles at StubHub, the NFL, and WWE, where he helped launch and scale the WWE Network. At PlayOn, Miller will focus on accelerating product innovation, elevating the customer experience, and driving disciplined execution across the business.

"PlayOn sits at the intersection of sports, technology, and community," said Miller. "I'm honored to join this talented team and work alongside David to build on the company's strong foundation, driving growth, deepening partnerships, and delivering even greater value to schools, fans, and athletes nationwide."

The leadership transition comes at a time of significant momentum for PlayOn. Over the past several years, PlayOn has invested in technology, partnerships, and operations, positioning the company for its next phase across streaming, ticketing, and media. With a solid foundation and an expanded leadership team, PlayOn is poised to accelerate innovation, advance product excellence, and scale its impact.

"After an incredible experience of leading this company for 17 years as CEO, now is the right time to transition leadership while I deepen my focus on continuing to advance our industry-leading streaming and analytics solutions," said Rudolph. "The company is well-positioned for continued growth and innovation, and I am excited to focus my role on the areas where I can make the greatest impact. I could not be more confident in Perkins as the right leader to take PlayOn into its next chapter."

"This is a significant addition to our leadership team," added Rudolph. "Perkins brings the experience and perspective that will help unify our business and guide PlayOn to the next level by creating amazing experiences for high school fans."

About PlayOn

PlayOn is redefining the way schools, fans, and teams connect through live streaming, digital ticketing, and sports media. With a focus on fan engagement and community experience, PlayOn creates technology that brings every game closer to the people who care most. The company's family of brands includes GoFan, MaxPreps, and NFHS Network, each working together to enhance how high school sports are experienced, shared, and celebrated nationwide. For more information, visit playonsports.com .

Media Contact:

James Dickinson

SVP Marketing

PlayOn

[email protected]

SOURCE PlayOn Sports