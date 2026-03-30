"Please Bring It Back"--The Gen Z-Demanded 'Barrier-Saving Cleanser' by Dr.BRID C Just Dropped on Amazon

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Dr.BRID C

Mar 30, 2026, 20:22 ET

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Championing the "Defense Before Beauty" philosophy, the highly anticipated Soothing Jelly Cleanser launches with a massive 40% discount alongside the signature Barrier Cream.

"I haven't been able to find a replacement since the limited-edition cleanser was discontinued. It was the only product that gently washed my face without stripping my skin barrier. Please officially bring it back!"

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As the spring shopping season heats up across the US, skincare brand Dr.BRID C has urgently launched its 'Soothing Jelly Cleanser' on Amazon, answering a flood of requests from Gen Z. This isn't just a new product drop; it's a firm declaration to break the 'Paradox of Beauty'—the modern cycle where battling daily environmental stressors, wearing makeup to conceal skin concerns, and using harsh cleansers to remove it ironically destroys our natural skin barrier.

Cleansing: "Defense Before Beauty"
Reading the desperate emails following the pilot cleanser's discontinuation, Dr.BRID C researchers realized that the brutal damage to the skin barrier occurs right at the sink.

In response, the brand established a firm philosophy: "Defense Before Beauty." Before trying to fix a broken barrier with heavy creams afterward, you must protect the skin during the wash itself. They perfected and introduced the 'Soothing Jelly Cleanser,' a product exclusively designed to provide an ironclad defense from the very first step of your routine.

[40% OFF] The Ultimate '2-Step Defense Combo' Spring Post-Sale
To allow consumers to fully experience this philosophy of defense starting at the sink, Dr.BRID C has proactively applied a massive 40% discount to its core Defense Combo for the Amazon spring post-sale, available through April 5th.

If harsh cleansing leaves your skin feeling as dry as a 40,000-foot cabin, it's time to try the barrier-saving Defense Combo that US Gen Z practically forced into existence. Shop the massive promotion now on Amazon.

About Dr.BRID C
Dr.BRID C is a next-generation K-beauty biotech skincare brand founded on the philosophy of "Defense Before Beauty." Powered by 10 years of research and its proprietary patented technology, PEPTIBRID®, the brand provides fundamental skincare solutions that protect and strengthen the skin barrier even in the most extreme environments.

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Jason Seo
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