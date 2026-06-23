"Skin Barrier Care Starts at the Sink" -- Dr.BRID C Offers Its Signature K-beauty Cleanser at $9.99 for a 4-Day Prime Day Campaign

Revived by a single college student's letter, the Soothing Jelly Cleanser invites shoppers to experience the brand's belief that barrier protection begins with cleansing.

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr.BRID C, a next-generation, biotech-based K-beauty skin barrier brand from Korea, announced it will offer its signature Soothing Jelly Cleanser at $9.99 — 38% off its $15.99 regular price — for four days only during Amazon Prime Day (June 23–26).

Dr.BRID C Soothing Jelly Cleanser

Dr.BRID C frames the event not as a simple discount but as an experience campaign: an invitation for as many people as possible to feel what a true barrier-care cleanser is like. This reflects the brand's core philosophy, "Defense Before Beauty." No matter how good a barrier cream is, it means little if the barrier is compromised during cleansing. The moment the cleanser touches bare, freshly washed skin — the most sensitive state, with nothing else applied — users can feel the difference in its non-stripping texture and immediate comfort.

The "C" in Dr.BRID C stands for C-peptide, a biomarker for collagen synthesis — reflecting the brand's focus on the skin barrier support.

This cleanser began with its customers' voices. Vitabrid C12's "Daily-C Balancing Foam Cleanser" had appeared as a limited edition and then disappeared — yet the emails kept coming, asking for it back: "I've never found a replacement," "I'd love to have it again." Among them was a college student who, after struggling with acne scarring and breakouts, called it "life changing." Rather than simply reviving that much-loved foam cleanser, Dr.BRID C took it a step further: to reduce friction even more and guard the barrier more gently, the brand reengineered it from a foam into a cushiony jelly. Once sold at $32 for 120ml, it now returns as a 100ml at $15.99 — and for Prime Day, at $9.99.

The cleanser features a cushiony "jelly-to-foam" texture designed to minimize friction. Combining amino acid–based surfactants with a proteolytic enzyme (protease), it gently dissolves dead skin cells and pore impurities while leaving the moisture barrier intact.

At the heart of the formula is Dr.BRID C's proprietary, patented peptide, PEPTIBRID® — a barrier-friendly peptide that helps condition the skin and keep it comfortable and free of tightness right after cleansing. A microbiome complex and Centella Asiatica (Cica) soothe the skin, while triple hyaluronic acid and squalane help keep the moisture barrier replenished.

Prime Day Deal: $15.99 → $9.99 (June 23–26, 4 days only)

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SOURCE Dr.BRID C