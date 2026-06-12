Plei and Socceroof Bring Free Pickup Soccer to 28 Liberty Plaza During the Summer of Soccer

Community-driven pop-up transforms Lower Manhattan into a free soccer destination during the biggest summer in the sport.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plei, the world's largest pickup soccer platform, and Socceroof, a premier network of indoor soccer complexes, are bringing free pickup soccer to the heart of New York City.

From June 13–16, 28 Liberty Plaza will transform into a community soccer hub, featuring a pop-up pitch in the middle of Wall Street and free soccer experiences open to players of all ages and skill levels.

Open daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, the temporary pop-up pitch will offer free pickup games, and the chance to connect with fellow soccer fans in one of the city's most iconic locations. Whether you're a local New Yorker, visiting the city, or simply passionate about the game, everyone is welcome.

Experience the ultimate summer of soccer with a lineup of free matches available directly through the Plei app, including:

Saturday, June 13, 6:00pm - 5v5

Monday, June 15, 2:00pm - 5v5

Monday, June 15, 6:00pm - 5v5

Tuesday, June 16, 2:00pm - 5v5

Tuesday, June 16, 5:00pm - 5v5

Players can reserve their spot, view the full schedule, and join free pickup games at 28 Liberty Plaza by downloading the Plei app and searching the keyword "28 Liberty."

Join us as we continue building a movement that makes soccer more accessible, more social, and more connected—bringing the beautiful game to every corner of New York City.

"Soccer is at its best when it's easy to access and brings people together," said Sebastian Duque, Founder and CEO of Plei. "This activation is about creating a space where anyone can step on the pitch, meet new people, and experience the community that makes the game special."

"At Socceroof, our mission is to create vibrant spaces where playing, connecting and having fun become unforgettable experiences," said Jonathan Lupinelli, Co-Founder and COO of Socceroof. "Together with Plei, we're excited to bring a free soccer experience to one of the most dynamic locations in New York City during the biggest summer in soccer."

The 28 Liberty Plaza activation marks the first of several planned community soccer experiences throughout the summer, with future pop-ups and fan-focused activations expected around key tournament moments.

Plei and Socceroof are actively exploring additional brand partnerships at 28 Liberty Plaza. Companies looking to engage authentic soccer audiences through participation-driven experiences are invited to connect with Plei to learn more.

About Plei

Plei is the world's largest pickup soccer platform, connecting nearly 600,000 players across North America through its technology marketplace, facility network, and grassroots community ecosystem. Trusted by Fortune 500 brands, Plei helps engage authentic soccer audiences through participation-driven experiences both on and off the field. Plei is on a mission to make soccer more accessible, social, and easier to play for everyone—while helping power the future growth of the game across North America.

To learn more about Plei visit https://www.plei.com/

About Socceroof

Socceroof is a premier network of indoor soccer complexes that blends high-quality turf fields with vibrant urban socializing spaces. Designed as a soccer-powered social hub, it offers everything from drop-in pickup games, field rentals, and league tournaments to youth training camps and private events.

To learn more about Socceroof visit: https://www.socceroof.com/

For PR and Media Inquiries:

Sabrina Carrozza

[email protected]

SOURCE Plei, Inc.