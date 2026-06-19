PLEI LAUNCHES "2026 FOR $6" MOVEMENT CREATING THE LARGEST GRASSROOTS PICKUP SOCCER INITIATIVE IN NORTH AMERICA THIS SUMMER

Plei is on a mission to make the world's most-played sport more accessible by offering

more than 20,000 hours of affordable pickup soccer across hundreds of facilities

MIAMI, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's biggest sporting event arrives in North America, Plei is launching "2026 for $6," a nationwide movement, which is opening up tens of thousands of hours of affordable pickup soccer games across hundreds of facilities to ensure playing soccer remains accessible for everyone during the most significant soccer moment ever hosted on the continent.

Commencing on June 11th, Plei, along with key facility partners, will offer thousands of pickup soccer games across the United States for just $6 per game (half the national average cost of organized pickup games), creating one of the largest grassroots soccer initiatives of the summer.

Built around the belief that soccer should be accessible to everyone, the initiative offers players a chance to get on the field for a fraction of the typical cost by simply searching "SUMMER" in the Plei app.

Today, nearly 600,000 players across 38 regions trust Plei to find games, connect with local communities, and play soccer more regularly, reinforcing Plei's growing role at the center of America's pickup soccer ecosystem.

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), outdoor soccer participation in the United States reached an all-time high of approximately 16.8 million players in 2025, alongside an additional 6.6 million indoor soccer participants nationwide (Sports and Fitness Industry Association). Yet while millions of Americans are embracing the game, finding affordable, organized opportunities to play remains a challenge. Players often face high costs, limited field access, fragmented local communities, and the difficulty of coordinating games. Plei was built to solve those barriers by making soccer more accessible, affordable, and easier to play. Plei connects players to pickup games, facilities, and each other.

"Pickup soccer is one of the purest forms of the game, however, it's become increasingly difficult and expensive to access," said Sebastian Duque, Co-Founder and CEO of Plei. "We started Plei with a simple mission: make soccer easier to play. The Summer of Soccer movement is just the beginning. Along with our long-standing facility partners, Plei is building the technical infrastructure to make the sport more accessible for the millions of pickup players."

The Summer of Soccer movement is being activated across the nation, impacting hundreds of thousands of pickup soccer players. Some of the participating facility and operator partners include:

Atlanta: Ventura Indoor





Houston: Pegaso HTX





New York|New Jersey: The Fields Sports Complex





Kansas City: Soccer Nation KC





Miami: Pegaso Soccer





Seattle: Soccer 5 Snohomish County

Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and leading soccer brands, leagues, and agencies including LaLiga, N.A. and C11, Plei has become the go-to partner for brands looking to connect with soccer communities through authentic grassroots activations across North America.

Throughout the summer, Plei is activating discounted and free pickup games, community events, digital storytelling campaigns, and regional collaborations designed to celebrate the people, places, and communities that make the game possible.

Plei: Connecting people through the beautiful game, one game at a time.

To participate in the Summer of Soccer: download the Plei app (Plei.com) and search "SUMMER" to find games.

For Media and Plei News: https://www.plei.com/news

For PR and Media Inquiries:

Sabrina Carrozza

[email protected]

SOURCE Plei, Inc.