PleoPharma, Inc. to Present at BIO International Convention 2026

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PleoPharma, Inc., a clinical stage development company focused on cannabis related health issues, announced today its participation at the BIO International Convention conference June 22-25, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center. The PleoPharma presentation will take place on Tuesday, June 23, 12:15 PM, Theater 4.

PleoPharma, represented by Jason Goodson, Chief Business Officer, will provide a Company overview, data on cannabis withdrawal/abstinence in adults with cannabis use disorder (CUD), and an update on the Company's lead investigational asset, PP-01.

PP-01 is a once-daily, dual mechanism of action product intended as a Medication Assisted Therapy for patients who are seeking help with cannabis withdrawal symptoms associated with CUD when discontinuing or reducing cannabis. PP-01 an investigational product is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, with the first patient recently dosed. Additional information regarding this milestone can be found in the Company's recent announcement.

To connect with PleoPharma during the conference, please request a meeting via the BIO Partnering™TM system or email Jason Goodson, Chief Business Officer at [email protected].

About Cannabis Use Disorder

Cannabis use disorder (CUD) is a chronic and increasingly prevalent condition that affects an estimated 20.6 million people in the United States1. More than 1.4 million people received treatment for CUD in 2024 despite the absence of an approved medication assisted treatment, underscoring the scale of the disease and the need for an effective treatment.1 Many people with CUD experience a rapid onset of severe withdrawal symptoms when they attempt to stop or reduce cannabis, often leading to relapse. Typical symptoms include anxiety, irritability, anger, cravings, sleep disturbance, decreased appetite, restlessness, depression, mood, and physical symptoms.

About PP-01

PP-01 is a dual mechanism of action investigational product that targets suppressed CB1 receptors and neurotransmitter dysregulation in the mesolimbic reward pathway. PP-01 is in Phase 3 and has the potential to be the first-in-class treatment to mitigate the withdrawal symptoms experienced by many patients with cannabis use disorder (dependence/addiction). PP-01 is intended as a once daily oral product with a rapid onset of action and excellent safety and tolerability.

About PleoPharma, Inc.

PleoPharma, Inc. is a privately held clinical stage development company in addiction medicine focused on finding solutions for people suffering from cannabis addiction and other cannabis-related health problems.

The PleoPharma team includes a world class management team and board of directors who have produced multiple high value exits, >50 worldwide product approvals, and 100+ INDs.

For more information on PleoPharma Inc., please visit www.PleoPharma.com or for media inquiries, please contact Brendi Bluitt at [email protected].

Reference

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Key Substance Use and Mental Health Indicators in the United States: Results from the 2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. HHS Publication No. PEP25-07-007. Rockville, MD: SAMHSA; 2025.

SOURCE PleoPharma, Inc