PLEOPHARMA TO PRESENT NEWDATA ON CANNABIS WITHDRAWAL In PATIENTS WITH CANNABIS USE DISORDER AND PHASE 2 PP-01 RESULTS AT THE COLLEGE ON PROBLEMS OF DRUG DEPENDENCE 88TH ANNUAL SCIENTIFIC MEETING

Presentations will highlight the patient experience of cannabis withdrawal/cannabis use disorder and Phase 2 CAN-002 data for investigational PP-01 in adults with cannabis use disorder

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PleoPharma, a clinical-stage clinical development company focused on cannabis-related health issues, announced today that it will present two posters at the College on Problems of Drug Dependence (CPDD) 88th Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place June 13-17, 2026, in Portland, Oregon. Both posters will be presented on Monday, June 15, from 5-6:30 p.m. PT.

The presentations will feature data on cannabis withdrawal in adults with cannabis use disorder (CUD), including findings from a qualitative patient-reported outcomes study and results from the Phase 2 CAN-002 clinical trial of PP-01, an investigational, once-daily oral PP-01 being evaluated for cannabis withdrawal in patients with CUD. There are currently no FDA-approved therapies for cannabis withdrawal or cannabis use disorder, representing a significant unmet medical need.

Poster Presentations

Poster 1: Results of a Qualitative Study of Patient Reported Outcomes of Cannabis Withdrawal Severity in Participants with Cannabis Use Disorder (Slagle et al.)

This qualitative patient-reported outcomes study of 15 adults characterized the severity, onset, and impact of cannabis withdrawal in adults with CUD. The findings underscore the meaningful burden withdrawal symptoms can place on patients attempting to stop or reduce cannabis use.

Ashley Slagle M.S., Ph.D., chief clinical outcome officer, consultant, said, "These findings provide important qualitative insight into the severity and speed of onset of cannabis withdrawal symptoms in individuals with cannabis use disorder. These data capture the patient voice directly, advancing a clearer understanding of the burden of cannabis withdrawal and the need for effective treatment options."

Poster 2: PP-01 Mitigated Cannabis Withdrawal Symptoms of Irritability and Angry Outbursts in a Phase 2 Clinical Trial (McRae-Clark et al.)

This poster presents results from the Phase 2 CAN-002 trial (NCT05494437), in which PP-01 HD produced a statistically significant 43% reduction in the Irritability Domain versus placebo (P = 0.01) during Days 2-5, with a dose response observed.

Ginger Constantine, M.D., chief executive officer, co-founder and chairperson of the board of PleoPharma, said, "The CAN-002 findings add to the growing body of evidence supporting PP-01 and its potential role in addressing cannabis withdrawal symptoms in patients with cannabis use disorder. We are pleased to share these data at CPDD and remain focused on advancing a potential new treatment option in an area of substantial unmet medical need."

PP-01 is currently being advanced as a potential first-in-class treatment for cannabis withdrawal symptoms associated with cannabis use disorder.

About PP-01

PP-01 is a dual mechanism of action investigational product that targets suppressed CB1 receptors and neurotransmitter dysregulation in the mesolimbic reward pathway. PP-01 is in Phase 3 and has the potential to be the first-in-class treatment to mitigate the withdrawal symptoms experienced by many patients with cannabis use disorder (dependence/addiction). PP-01 is intended as a once daily oral product with a rapid onset of action and excellent safety and tolerability.

About PleoPharma, Inc.

PleoPharma, Inc. is a clinical stage development company in addiction medicine focused on finding solutions for people suffering from cannabis addiction and other cannabis-related health problems.

The PleoPharma team includes a world class management team and board of directors who have produced multiple high value exits, >50 worldwide product approvals, and 100+ INDs.

For more information on PleoPharma Inc., please visit www.PleoPharma.com or for media inquiries, please contact Brendi Bluitt at [email protected].

SOURCE PleoPharma, Inc