PLEX AND ATX TV ANNOUNCE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS ROADSHOW TO CELEBRATE SERIES' 20TH ANNIVERSARY

Five-city tour brings fans together for screenings, cast reunions, and live conversations hosted by original series star Adrianne Palicki

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex, the global streaming platform that allows users to discover, watch, share, and connect across film, television, and streaming entertainment in one comprehensive experience, today announced, alongside ATX TV, a series of events for Friday Night Lights' fans ahead of the official 20th anniversary of its premiere.

At each tour stop this summer, Adrianne Palicki ("Tyra Collette") will be joined by different cast members, who will introduce a screening of their favorite episode from the series before taking part in a moderated Q&A for a theatre full of fans. Screenings will take place at Alamo Drafthouse locations with stops in Dallas, San Antonio; San Francisco; Brooklyn, New York; and Kansas City, Missouri, at the Full Tilt Film Festival.

Fans everywhere can take part via Plex's new Discussions feature, which allows users to post and comment directly on the movies and shows they love most. ATX TV will post a dedicated discussion about each cast member's selected episode, giving fans nationwide a place to relive and connect over favorite moments from the series. The roadshow kicks off in Dallas on July 9 with a screening focused on Palicki's character and her selected episode, "Underdogs," in Season 3. Fans can join the conversation on Plex here.

"Few shows have the emotional staying power of Friday Night Lights, and nearly 20 years later, the fandom is still incredibly active and passionate - we wanted to celebrate that," said Jill Broek, head of growth marketing at Plex. "At Plex, we believe in the power of community and creating spaces for fans to come together around the content they love. This roadshow brings fans together in person and extends the conversation for everyone through Discussions, where people can react, comment, and connect around the series."

"We recently hosted a historic 20 Year Reunion of Friday Night Lights at ATX TV Festival, and it was pure magic. It proved what we already knew, which is that the series is unlike any other in terms of the people who made it loving it as much as the fans who it continues to resonate with," said Caitlin McFarland, cofounder of ATX TV. "The series is not about football or about Texas, but instead about connection, community, and heart, and we are thrilled to keep this reunion going by partnering with Plex to bring it to fans across the country to celebrate together and with us."

As NBC celebrates its 100th anniversary through NBC100, a year-long celebration of the network's history and future, Friday Night Lights stands among the many acclaimed series that have helped shape a century of television. Alongside iconic NBC titles such as ER, Friends, Cheers, Will & Grace, The West Wing, Law & Order, Saturday Night Live, The Office, Parks and Recreation and This Is Us, the series remains an enduring part of the network's storytelling legacy and cultural impact

To RSVP for in-person screenings and get more details on each stop, visit plex.tv/friday-night-lights-roadtrip.

For more on Plex, including thousands of free movies and TV shows on demand and the new Discussions feature, visit watch.plex.tv or download the Plex app on any connected device. Learn more about new and upcoming social-focused features on Plex here.

About Plex

Plex is taming the streaming media chaos, making it quick and easy to discover, enjoy, and share any movie or TV show, acting as one window into ALL streaming services, including those you subscribe to. With free ad-supported movies and shows, premium movie rentals, and Live TV channels available to stream in 81 languages, Plex has over 42 million monthly active users across more than 180 countries and territories. Partnering with some of the biggest names in entertainment, Plex has a continuously growing library of tens of thousands of free movies and shows, as well as hundreds of free live TV channels and premium movie rentals, spanning virtually all genres, interests, and 81 languages. Plex is also the only streaming platform to pair all of this free and premium entertainment with a user's own personal media collection. For more, visit plex.tv, follow @plex on X, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT ATX TV

ATX TV is the parent company of ATX TV Festival, an annual event taking place every summer in Austin, TX. As the leading television festival, it brings together fans and industry to celebrate the television medium by looking at its history, where it is now, and where it is headed. The festival consists of screenings followed by Q&As, panel conversations, and events (parties, live music, happy hours, hosted receptions, etc) and is known for reunions of classic series and cult hits. Screenings include never-aired pilots, canceled-too-soon series, current favorites, and world premieres. Panels conversations range from industry deep-dives to fan-focused conversations, along with discussions on representation (in front of and behind the camera) and responsibility in storytelling. The ATX TV audience is comprised equally of consumers and industry professionals, and ATX TV Festival is the only place they come together as one community to discuss and celebrate all aspects of #TVTogether.

In addition to the festival, ATX TV operates year-round through ATX TV Membership program, newsletters, national events, and partnerships. ATXTV.com

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About Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights is the Peabody Award-winning drama, based on the bestselling book and film of the same name, that aired for five seasons beginning in 2006. Set in the fictional Texas town of Dillon, the series followed Coach Eric Taylor and the families, players, and fans whose lives revolved around the Dillon Panthers high-school football team. The show launched the careers of Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Taylor Kitsch, Adrianne Palicki, Minka Kelly, Jesse Plemons, Michael B. Jordan, and others, and remains widely regarded as one of the most influential television dramas of its generation.

SOURCE Plex, Inc.