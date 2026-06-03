Plex Introduces a Social Platform for Entertainment Discovery Across Streaming Services

New suite of features helps users discover what to watch through people they trust

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex, the global streaming platform that allows users to discover, watch, share, and connect across film, television, and streaming entertainment in one comprehensive experience, today announced new social features coming soon, including upgraded user-curated Lists that can be shared and imported, public discussions, and a personalized rating system that predicts how much a viewer will enjoy a title.

Across its platform, Plex users have made over 100 million watching decisions a month and created more than 45 million watchlists, giving unique insight into what audiences want to watch across the entertainment ecosystem, not just within a single platform. Now, Plex is evolving that discovery experience into community-driven recommendations, conversations, and fandom with these upcoming new features. The addition of these features marks the next step in Plex's vision to unify entertainment discovery and help users navigate an increasingly fragmented streaming landscape.

"Streaming has become increasingly fragmented, and discovery stays focused within individual content silos locked behind each platform's closed algorithms. We believe the future of entertainment discovery is social and trust-driven," said Scott Olechowski, co-founder and chief product officer at Plex. "Because Plex isn't tied to any single content library or service, we can build something no one else can: a shared discovery experience powered by people you trust, conversations, and community."

New and Upcoming Plex Social Features include:

Lists : Users can create, manage and share personalized lists on Plex of any movie, show or episode. Additional enhancements launching later this year will include the ability to import existing lists from other platforms and being able to react and comment on friends' lists.

: Users can create, manage and share personalized lists on Plex of any movie, show or episode. Additional enhancements launching later this year will include the ability to import existing lists from other platforms and being able to react and comment on friends' lists. Discussions : A new community forum lets users post and comment directly on any movie, show, season, or episode, surfacing conversations around the content they love most.

: A new community forum lets users post and comment directly on any movie, show, season, or episode, surfacing conversations around the content they love most. Match Score : A proprietary compatibility score predicts how much any individual user will enjoy a given movie or show, tailored to their unique taste, past ratings and viewing history.

: A proprietary compatibility score predicts how much any individual user will enjoy a given movie or show, tailored to their unique taste, past ratings and viewing history. Content Reactions : Fans can go beyond star ratings with emoji-based reactions that capture how a title made them feel.

: Fans can go beyond star ratings with emoji-based reactions that capture how a title made them feel. Follow Anything: Alerts keep entertainment fans in the loop on new activity tied to the lists, movies, shows, cast, and crew they follow.

Alerts keep entertainment fans in the loop on new activity tied to the lists, movies, shows, cast, and crew they follow. Comment with Images: Users can react to reviews, discussions, and more with images, adding a new layer of expression to every conversation.

Lists are available now for all Plex users, with an enhanced version coming later this year. Discussions will be available this month, with other features rolling out through the remainder of the year.

About Plex

Plex is taming the streaming media chaos, making it quick and easy to discover, enjoy, and share any movie or TV show, acting as one window into ALL streaming services, including those you subscribe to. With free ad-supported movies and shows, premium movie rentals, and Live TV channels available to stream in 81 languages, Plex has over 42 million monthly active users across more than 180 countries and territories. Partnering with some of the biggest names in entertainment, Plex has a continuously growing library of tens of thousands of free movies and shows, as well as hundreds of free live TV channels and premium movie rentals, spanning virtually all genres, interests, and 81 languages. Plex is also the only streaming platform to pair all of this free and premium entertainment with a user's own personal media collection. For more, visit plex.tv, follow @plex on X, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Plex, Inc.