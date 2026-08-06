PLNT Shareholder Alert: Planet Fitness, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

The securities allegations focus on whether Planet Fitness adequately disclosed the risks of the Company's marketing strategy and accurately presented the market conditions before the May 7, 2026 guidance revision.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased PLNT securities between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Submit your information now.

PLNT shares fell from $63.96 to $44.01 on May 7, 2026, a decline of $19.95 per share, or approximately 31.19%. Investors have until September 14, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

SEC Filing Adequacy Under the Planet Fitness Regulatory Compliance Securities Allegations

The action contends that Planet Fitness created the allegedly false impression that it possessed reliable information about the national rollout of its Black Card price increase, projected membership growth, and associated sales growth. The complaint challenges whether the Company's disclosures adequately warned investors that its marketing campaign was allegedly failing to resonate with beginners and casual gym-goers during the critical first-quarter sign-up period.

The securities action asserts claims under Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5. The practical investor issue is whether class members purchased PLNT shares at prices allegedly inflated by incomplete or misleading disclosure about membership demand, pricing execution, and long-term targets.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged in Planet Fitness' Risk Warnings

The complaint identifies several areas where investors allegedly lacked specific information before the May 7, 2026 announcement:

Whether the "We Are All Strong on This Planet" campaign was allegedly intimidating the Company's core beginner demographic.

intimidating the Company's core beginner demographic. Whether net member joins were allegedly weakening during the Company's most important seasonal acquisition window.

weakening during the Company's most important seasonal acquisition window. Whether the $29.99 Black Card price rollout was allegedly dependent on assumptions that current marketing conditions could not support.

dependent on assumptions that current marketing conditions could not support. Whether the three-year growth algorithm allegedly relied on membership and rate-growth projections that were no longer achievable.

relied on membership and rate-growth projections that were no longer achievable. Whether prior risk disclosures allegedly described possibilities rather than specific conditions already affecting the business.

Why the May 7 Guidance Reset Matters to Investors

On May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness reported first-quarter results and reduced its 2026 outlook, including lowering same-club sales growth expectations from 4% to 5% to approximately 1%. The Company also withdrew its three-year growth algorithm and paused the planned national Black Card price increase pending a broader pricing review.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. Here, the complaint alleges that investors were not given a complete picture of marketing and pricing risks before PLNT shares lost nearly one-third of their value in a single day." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLNT Lawsuit

Q: What is the PLNT class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) alleging materially false and misleading statements between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Shares fell approximately 31.19% after the Company disclosed slower-than-expected net member growth, reduced 2026 guidance, withdrew its three-year growth algorithm, and paused the Black Card price increase.

Q: Who is eligible to join the PLNT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PLNT stock or securities between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PLNT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Planet Fitness made materially false or misleading statements regarding the effectiveness of its marketing strategy, projected membership growth, the planned Black Card price increase, and its three-year growth algorithm. When the Company disclosed slower joins, guidance cuts, withdrawal of long-term targets, and a pause in the price rollout, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the PLNT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Hampshire and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What if I already sold my PLNT shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com