WIX Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on September 22, 2026

WIX shares allegedly lost $126.42 per share as a sequence of AI product, Base44 cost, analyst downgrade, and Wix Harmony disclosures reset market expectations. This market impact release focuses on how alleged misstatements about AI competitiveness and costs were followed by steep share-price reactions.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

WIX shares declined over $125 per share from the start of the Class Period on May 20, 2025 after a series of AI product, Base44 cost, analyst, and Wix Harmony disclosures. Lead plaintiff deadline: September 22, 2026.

Market Impact Securities Reaction in WIX Shares

The filing states that Wix investors experienced multiple price shocks as alleged AI-related risks became increasingly visible to the market. The complaint contends that earlier statements overstated the competitiveness and performance of Wix's AI-powered products while understating the costs needed to develop, promote, and support those offerings.

As set forth in the complaint, the market reaction was not limited to one announcement. WIX shares allegedly repriced through a sequence of disclosures involving maintained guidance, Base44 expenses, analyst downgrades, and admissions concerning Wix Harmony's product gaps.

Alleged AI Competitiveness Concerns Repriced by Investors

The lawsuit alleges that Wix's public messaging emphasized AI leadership, product innovation, and professional-grade capabilities while the Company allegedly faced increasing competition from other AI tools used by professional developer customers. On May 13, 2026, Wix reported Q1 2026 results below consensus expectations and acknowledged that Wix Harmony had 'holes' and 'missing capabilities,' according to the complaint.

'A market reaction of this size raises important questions about whether shareholders had a complete picture of Wix's AI competitiveness, Base44 costs, and professional developer exposure before the later disclosures,' said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. 'The complaint alleges that investors absorbed repeated price declines as those issues became more visible.'

Market Reaction Events Alleged in the WIX Securities Action

On May 21, 2025, WIX fell $29.40 per share, or 16.18%, to close at $152.34 after Wix maintained FY 2025 revenue guidance of $1.97 billion to $2 billion despite a 12% year-over-year bookings increase.

On November 19, 2025, WIX fell $25.22 per share, or 19.87%, to close at $101.70 after Wix reported Base44-related AI compute and marketing costs affecting financial results and free cash flow.

On March 27, 2026, WIX fell $2.37 per share, or 2.65%, to close at $87.14 after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to 'Underweight' and cited core business revenue growth deceleration.

On April 2, 2026, WIX fell $8.55 per share, or 9.45%, to close at $81.95 after UBS downgraded the stock to 'Neutral' after re-evaluating growth and margin assumptions.

On April 7, 2026, WIX fell $3.26 per share, or 3.87%, to close at $80.99 after Citizens downgraded the stock to 'Market Perform' based on Base44 costs and competition concerns.

On May 13, 2026, WIX fell $20.56 per share, or 27.1%, to close at $55.32 after Wix reported Q1 2026 results below expectations and addressed Wix Harmony capability gaps.

Why Market Impact Matters for WIX Shareholders

The action claims that the repeated declines reflected investors reassessing Wix's AI growth narrative, professional developer positioning, and expense profile. Investors who purchased WIX securities during the Class Period and suffered losses may wish to review their trading records

Act now. Click here to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WIX Lawsuit

Q: What is the WIX class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026. The complaint alleges Wix overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI product offerings while understating accelerating AI development, compute, and marketing costs.

Q: Who is eligible to join the WIX investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased WIX stock or securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did WIX stock drop? A: WIX shares declined $29.40 on May 21, 2025, followed by allegedly related declines of $25.22, $2.37, $8.55, and $3.26 throughout the Class Period, with a final drop of $20.56 on May 13, 2026. Shares ultimately fell from a closing price of $181.74 on May 20, 2025 to just $55.32 on May 13, 2026.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the WIX lawsuit? A: The complaint names Wix.com Ltd. and individual defendants including Avishai Abrahami, Lior Shemesh, and Nir Zohar, who allegedly made public statements, signed filings, or controlled market communications during the Class Period.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses, and appointment gives that investor oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my WIX shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities class actions are generally handled on a contingency basis, and any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com