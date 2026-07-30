Plumbing Expert Scott Jay of Springfield, Missouri Shares Emergency Plumbing Tips for HelloNation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should Springfield homeowners do when a pipe bursts or a fixture overflows in the middle of the night? According to a HelloNation article, the key to preventing extensive water damage lies in taking quick, simple steps before professional help arrives. In the feature, Plumbing Expert Scott Jay of Mr. Rooter of Springfield explains how knowing where the water shutoff valve is, how to release system pressure, and how to contain leaks can help homeowners stay in control during an emergency.

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Plumbing emergencies are among the most stressful household situations because they happen suddenly and often outside regular business hours. A leaking pipe or overflowing fixture can quickly cause water to spread across floors and walls, damaging drywall, furniture, and electrical systems. The HelloNation article emphasizes that acting fast during the first few minutes can make the difference between a manageable repair and a costly disaster.

The first and most critical step, Jay explains, is to locate and shut off the home's main water valve. In most Springfield MO homes, this valve is near the water meter—often in a basement, crawl space, or utility area. Turning it clockwise immediately stops the flow of water throughout the home. For smaller issues like an overflowing toilet or a leaking sink, individual shutoff valves under the fixture can stop water to that specific area. Knowing these locations ahead of time can save valuable minutes during a crisis and prevent hundreds of gallons of water from escaping.

Once the water supply is turned off, the next step is to release any remaining pressure in the system. The HelloNation article recommends opening several cold-water taps throughout the home to drain leftover water and reduce internal pressure. This can help prevent additional leaks or pipe bursts, especially if a line has already cracked. Homeowners should avoid turning on hot water taps immediately after shutting off the main valve, since doing so could cause the water heater to overheat. If the issue involves the water heater itself—such as a burst tank or leak—turning off both the water supply and power source (electric or gas) is essential until a professional plumber arrives.

The third key step is managing standing water to prevent further damage. Using towels, mops, or a wet-dry vacuum to remove excess water helps limit the spread and reduces the chance of mold growth. Moving rugs, furniture, and electrical cords out of the affected area also minimizes the risk of secondary damage or electrical shock. Even small pools of standing water can seep into flooring or baseboards, leading to long-term issues if not addressed promptly. Keeping the area as dry as possible gives technicians a head start on repairs when they arrive.

By following these three steps—shutting off the water, releasing pressure, and containing leaks—homeowners can significantly reduce the impact of an emergency. These simple actions buy critical time while waiting for a plumber and help preserve both safety and property value.

In Springfield, reliable 24/7 emergency plumbing service ensures that help is always available, even during weekends or late nights. The HelloNation article highlights that some local companies, including Mr. Rooter of Springfield, offer after-hours service without overtime fees. This means homeowners can call for help anytime without worrying about unexpected cost increases, encouraging quicker response and reducing damage. Transparent, flat-rate pricing keeps the focus on safety and repair—not on the clock.

While waiting for a plumber, homeowners should avoid using water appliances or fixtures, including dishwashers, washing machines, and toilets. Continuing to run water can worsen leaks or push wastewater into lower drains if the issue involves the main sewer line. Technicians will assess the system and restore full function once the immediate risk has been resolved.

Scott Jay notes that preparation is just as important as quick action. Labeling shutoff valves, keeping a small tool kit accessible, and knowing where to find towels or a wet vacuum can save precious time when every minute matters. Routine plumbing maintenance—such as inspecting water supply lines, checking the water heater, and cleaning drains—also helps prevent emergencies before they occur.

Springfield's mix of older and newer homes means plumbing materials and configurations vary widely. Older galvanized or copper lines may corrode or burst unexpectedly, while newer PVC or PEX systems can still fail due to freezing or high pressure. Regardless of the cause, the best defense is a calm, informed response. Homeowners who act quickly and follow a clear plan can minimize water damage and make the repair process smoother once technicians arrive.

The HelloNation article concludes that plumbing emergencies don't have to spiral out of control. With a few basic steps—turning off the main water valve, releasing pressure, and drying the area—homeowners can protect their property and stay safe while waiting for professional help. And with 24/7 emergency plumbing services available in Springfield, including those with no overtime fees, reliable assistance is always within reach.

How to Stay in Control When a Plumbing Emergency Strikes features insights from Scott Jay, Plumbing Expert of Springfield, Ozark, and Nixa, Missouri, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation