PMB, Loma Linda University Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation celebrate ground breaking for rehabilitation hospital

Located at 11207 New Jersey in Redlands, Cailf., the 99,000-square-foot, three-story facility will function as a stand-alone hospital with 80 beds. A team of expert rehabilitation professionals will provide intensive nursing, physical, occupational and speech pathology services for adults recovering from conditions such as stroke, neurological disease, brain or spinal cord injury, and other debilitating illnesses or injuries. Specially designed to create a therapeutic environment for patients, this rehabilitation hospital will be equipped with leading-edge amenities, adaptive units, multidisciplinary therapy gymnasiums and more to encourage patient movement and activity.

"Breaking ground today represents far more than just laying the foundation for a new building - it's a promise to the community," said Nolan Weinberg, SVP of Development for PMB. "Inpatient rehabilitation is a critical bridge between acute medical recovery and returning to everyday life. PMB is proud to be part of a project of this caliber that helps give patients and their families access to specialized care close to home, empowering them to regain their independence and get back to the lives they love. We are fortunate to be able to support health providers like Lifepoint Rehabilitation and Loma Linda University Health to expand comprehensive rehab for both the community and practitioners in convenient, high-quality settings."

Loma Linda University Rehabilitation Hospital will be jointly operated by Loma Linda University Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation and is anticipated to open in the summer of 2028. Upon completion, Loma Linda University Health will transition its existing inpatient rehabilitation unit to the new facility located at 11207 New Jersey Street in Redlands, California.

Partners on the project include PMB, developer; Layton Construction, general contractor; Material Design Architects, architect; and Harrison Street Asset Management as financing partner.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer with a mission to improve healthcare delivery, effect change, and positively impact communities. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 130 facilities to date representing approximately 6.5 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.5 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com.

SOURCE PMB