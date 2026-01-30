PMB and Abrazo Health celebrate the grand opening for the first combination medical building and inpatient rehabilitation facility in Goodyear, Arizona

The new medical building features Goodyear's first combination of medical offices and inpatient rehabilitation programs housed in a single environment. Situated in a prime location in the Palm Valley Shopping center at 1355 N Litchfield Road, the new project is adjacent to other medical campus services and surrounding retail amenities. Plus, it is conveniently located alongside the I-10 freeway significantly contributing to the overall accessibility of the building.

"We are committed to continuing to expand access to high quality care across the communities we serve," said Hans Driessnack, Abrazo West CEO. "This new Abrazo Inpatient Rehab Facility, and its new location, will facilitate a seamless transition from our acute care hospital to the next step in the patient's recovery journey."

The new health center provides advanced healthcare including inpatient rehabilitation services, internal medicine, cardiology, and hospitalists. The 24 inpatient rehabilitation beds will provide a broad range of rehabilitation services and care to patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, orthopedic injuries, neurological conditions, trauma and more.

"This facility represents what's possible when committed partners come together around a shared vision for better healthcare," said Jake Dinnen EVP of Development and Partner at PMB. "Built specifically to meet the needs of the West Valley of Phoenix, it is more than a building—it's a place of healing, recovery, and hope. By combining outpatient care and inpatient rehabilitation in a purpose-built environment, we are delivering an innovative building that puts patients and families first."

This building is 100% leased to healthcare providers. Tenancy includes 27,000 square feet inpatient rehabilitation center operated by Abrazo Health, 5,000 square feet by Medcure, 7,500 square feet by Arizona Desert ENT Specialists and 6,500 square feet of Abrazo Medical Group Brain and Spine

Partners on the project include Devenney Group as architect, Haydon, as general contractor, PMB Real Estate Services as property manager and Siemens as the financing partner.

