PMI U.S. LAUNCHES YEARLONG AMERICA250 INITIATIVE CELEBRATING AND ACCELERATING AMERICAN INNOVATION AND REINVENTION

The nationwide program, including an innovation challenge, a five-city tour, expanded community investment, and commemorative items, reflects PMI U.S.'s commitment to building what comes next.

STAMFORD, Conn., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. business (PMI U.S.) today announced a sweeping America250 initiative grounded in a defining American force: reinvention. Building on the business's $1 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, operational capabilities, and people costs1, and the continued growth of its portfolio of modern nicotine products, including ZYN and IQOS, the program will support progress already underway across the country.

The initiative—which incorporates a $250,000 innovation challenge, a five-city tour, commemorative items, and expanded community activations—reflects PMI U.S.'s view that America's 250th anniversary is not just a moment for reflection, but a springboard for progress.

"At a time like this, it is not enough to look back. We must invest forward," said Stacey Kennedy, CEO of PMI U.S. "America's progress has always been driven by the people building what comes next in their communities. Our role as a business invested in America's future is to help scale those efforts in the immediate term by putting real resources behind them and ensuring they are seen and supported."

For two and a half centuries, America has moved forward by challenging what exists and building what comes next. One area in which greater progress can be made: transitioning the approximately 25 million U.S. adults (21+) who still use combustible cigarettes—the leading cause of preventable death in this country and a product that has remained largely unchanged for decades—to better alternatives. PMI U.S. is working to bring new innovations to market in the coming months.

PMI U.S.'s America250 initiative will extend beyond the factory floor to include investment in the entrepreneurs, civic leaders, and community innovators who are developing practical solutions to local and national challenges.

"Real progress is already happening across the country," Kennedy added. "What is often missing is the support and visibility needed to take those ideas further. PMI U.S.'s America250 initiative is about identifying what works and helping it grow."

A National Platform: Four Pillars of Investment

Community Futures Challenge

PMI U.S will launch a nationwide search for innovators and community leaders tackling America's toughest challenges. Five winners will share $250,000 in direct funding and receive amplified visibility to support and expand their impact. Applications are set to open in June.

Innovation tour

Beginning June 2026, PMI U.S. will convene business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and community organizations across five cities: Phoenix, AZ; Stamford, CT; Jacksonville, FL; Pittsburgh, PA; and Nashville, TN. Each stop will spotlight bold problem-solvers and connect changemakers driving innovation in real time.

Community Investment and Volunteer Impact

Since 2022, PMI U.S. has contributed more than $35 million to charitable partners across the U.S. As part of its America250 commitment, the business is mobilizing its 3,300-person workforce to encourage an estimated 2,000 volunteer hours spent serving communities across America—including adults lacking essential services, food-insecure families, and military veterans in need of housing and pro-bono legal, financial, and IT assistance. In accordance with its "give where you live" ethos, PMI U.S. will also expand investment in the communities where it operates, including Aurora, CO; Owensboro, KY; and Wilson, NC.

Innovation, Manufacturing Expansion, and Commemorative Items

As part of its focus on advancing the modern nicotine category to replace combustible cigarettes for adults 21+, PMI U.S. is driving the growth of the broader nicotine pouch category. The business is investing in brand-building and commercial execution alongside its continued innovation efforts. This includes preparing its manufacturing and commercial operations for upcoming product launches and opening its Aurora facility.

To mark the anniversary, PMI U.S. will launch a series of limited-edition America250 designs across ZYN and IQOS for legal-age (21+) nicotine consumers only, celebrating the nation's red, white, and blue.

ZYN Patriotic Storage Can : Inspired by the iconic stars and stripes, a limited-edition metal ZYN storage can will be available in the ZYN Rewards store from June 1.

ZYN ZYN IQOS U.S. Edition: A limited-edition IQOS device will sport a bold red, white, and blue design for a limited time, starting in June.

Celebrating Throughout 2026 and Beyond

PMI U.S. will continue celebrations throughout the year, at major events and cultural moments, including the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.

The program culminates in early 2027 with the Next.Now Summit in Phoenix, a high-profile national gathering to celebrate the five Community Futures Challenge winners, showcase breakthrough community solutions, and set the agenda for what American innovation looks like in its next chapter. The summit will bring together national thought leaders, media, policymakers, and advocates to accelerate progress.

More information will be available on www.uspmi.com.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 25 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Aurora, Colorado, Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

1 Through Sept. 30, 2025

SOURCE PMI US Corporate Services, Inc.