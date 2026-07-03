PMI U.S. Unveils the ZYN America250 Art Series, Bringing Modern Culture to Limited-Edition Cases

Featuring original designs from acclaimed artists, the nationwide initiative celebrates America's 250th anniversary through collectible metal ZYN cases

STAMFORD, Conn., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses (PMI U.S.) today announced the launch of the ZYN America250 Art Series, a cultural initiative from America's No. 1 nicotine pouch brand, celebrating the nation's 250th anniversary through the lens of contemporary American art and creative expression.

The ZYN America250 Art Series brings together a curated group of American and U.S.-based artists, each selected through a multistage process informed by curators, advisors, and cultural experts nationwide. The cohort will reflect the country's unique heritage—its individuality, diversity, and spirit of reinvention—through original works inspired by themes of modern Americana, optimism, movement, and cultural evolution.

Each artist's work will be adapted into a limited-edition metal case design. These cases, which contain no product and are intended as accessories, will first be available exclusively for ZYN Rewards members, with broader access later through ecommerce and select retailers.

"Through the ZYN America250 Art Series, we're creating a platform that not only celebrates artistic expression today, but also invests in creative talent across the country," said Leila Del Mar, Chief Marketing Officer for PMI U.S. "This initiative is about discovery, opportunity, and offering these artists a platform to ensure their impact continues well beyond this moment."

Following a broad national scan, the artists under consideration were narrowed to a shortlist of 20 emerging and established talents spanning diverse U.S. geographies, disciplines, and cultural perspectives, culminating in the selection of several artists, who will be announced later this summer.

The ZYN America250 Art Series will roll out through the remainder of 2026 as part of PMI U.S.'s America250 initiative, which encompasses cultural programming, community engagement, and commemorative experiences tied to major national moments and events.

Additional details, including metal case design releases, will be announced in the coming months.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 25 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,300 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Aurora, Colorado; Owensboro, Kentucky; and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

ZYN is not risk-free and contains nicotine, which is addictive.

SOURCE PMI US Corporate Services, Inc.