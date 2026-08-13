PNR Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Pentair plc (PNR) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on October 2, 2026

Allegations center on Pentair's Pool channel inventory management, where destocking allegedly stripped approximately $170 million from segment sales in a single quarter while investors were guided toward growth.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt announces that a securities class action has been filed against Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 28, 2026 and July 14, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or ☎(888) SueWallSt.

PNR shares fell $11.35 per share, or 15%, closing at $64.33 on July 15, 2026. Second quarter sales came in at approximately $930 million, down 17 percent against prior guidance of up approximately 1 percent. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by October 2, 2026.

The Alleged Pool Channel Destocking Acceleration

Pentair's Pool segment accounted for roughly 37 percent of net sales and 46 percent of reportable income in fiscal 2025. On July 14, 2026, the Company reported that destocking of inventory in the Pool channel negatively impacted Pool segment sales by approximately $170 million and Pool segment income by approximately $105 million for the quarter. For the full year, the Company estimated the destocking impact at approximately $250 million in sales and $155 million in income, citing the "right sizing of channel inventory in preparation for the 2027 pool season."

The action contends that this channel inventory reduction was already underway when the Company affirmed its quarterly inventory disclosures and guidance on April 28, 2026, and that shareholders were not told.

Alleged Inventory Impact by the Numbers

Q2 2026 sales of approximately $930 million, down 17 percent versus guidance of up approximately 1 percent

Q2 operating income from continuing operations of approximately $165 million; adjusted operating income of approximately $235 million

Pool segment sales impact of approximately $170 million and income impact of approximately $105 million in the quarter

Full year sales guidance revised to down approximately 4 percent to 7 percent from up 2 percent to 4 percent

Full year GAAP EPS guidance cut to approximately $3.90 to $4.10 from $4.83 to $4.93

Results included approximately $35 million of IEEPA tariff refunds that partially offset the shortfall

What the Complaint Says Was Omitted

As pleaded, the April 28, 2026 press release and the Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026 were materially false and misleading because they did not disclose the significant destocking occurring in the Pool channel or its adverse effect on sales and operating income. Plaintiffs allege that PNR securities traded at artificially inflated prices as a result.

"The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act provides important protections for investors harmed by alleged securities violations, and here the complaint alleges that a channel inventory reduction later quantified at roughly $250 million in annual sales was not disclosed when guidance was affirmed. Shareholders are entitled to have that question tested." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PNR Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the PNR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Pentair made materially false or misleading statements regarding inventory levels and financial guidance during the Class Period, failing to disclose significant destocking in the Pool channel. When the Company disclosed the destocking impact and slashed full year 2026 guidance, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did PNR stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 15%, a decline of $11.35 per share, closing at $64.33 after the Company disclosed the Pool channel destocking impact and revised guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What court was the PNR class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my PNR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com