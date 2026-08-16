PNR Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages PNR Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Did you buy PNR securities between March 11, 2025 and July 14, 2026?

Affected PNR Investor Summary

Who: Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuits filed

Securities class action lawsuits filed Class Period: March 11, 2025 through July 14, 2026

March 11, 2025 through July 14, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: October 2, 2026

October 2, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's ability to withstand significant destocking

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's ability to withstand significant destocking Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com ) , a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that securities fraud class action lawsuits have been filed against Pentair plc (Pentair) (NYSE: PNR) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Pentair securities between March 11, 2025 and July 14, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuits are filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota. Investors have until October 2, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired Pentair securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here: https://www.ktmc.com/pnr-pentair-plc-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=pnr&mktm=PR

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at [email protected]. There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

To view the Pentair video on YouTube, click here: https://youtu.be/GtkF7D4h5Tc

PENTAIR PLC CLASS ACTION LAWSUITS - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

Pentair sells various water solutions, such as filtration, supply pumps, and treatment products. Pentair operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool.

The complaints allege that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Pool segment was experiencing significant destocking of inventory; (2) the destocking adversely affected the company's sales and operating income; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why did Pentair's Stock Drop?

On July 14, 2026, Pentair released its preliminary second quarter 2026 financial results, revealing that the inventory destocking in the Pool segment "negatively impacted Pool segment sales by approximately $170 million and Pool segment income by approximately $105 million." As a result, second quarter sales were expected to decline by 17%, compared to 1% from the prior guidance. On this news, the price of Pentair's stock fell 15%.

WHAT PENTAIR PLC INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by October 2, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR PENTAIR PLC INVESTORS:

Pentair investors may, no later than October 2, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Pentair investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaints in this matter were not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

[email protected]

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP