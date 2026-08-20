PNR Investor Alert: Pentair plc Securities Class Action Notice - Contact SueWallSt

Allegations center on the adequacy of Pentair's SEC disclosures: the complaint challenges inventory language in the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026, which allegedly omitted significant Pool channel destocking.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 28, 2026 and July 14, 2026. Submit your information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

PNR shares fell $11.35, or 15%, to close at $64.33 following the July 14, 2026 after-hours disclosure. The lead plaintiff deadline is October 2, 2026.

What Pentair's SEC Filings Stated

On April 28, 2026, Pentair filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026, affirming reported first quarter results and including inventory disclosure. The same day, the Company reported quarterly sales of $1,037 million, operating income of $210 million, and raised full year 2026 GAAP EPS guidance to approximately $4.83 to $4.93, with adjusted EPS of approximately $5.30 to $5.40. Full year sales were guided up approximately 2 to 4 percent.

What the Complaint Alleges Was Missing From Those Disclosures

The complaint challenges those filings as materially false and misleading for allegedly failing to disclose that significant destocking of inventory was already occurring in the Pool channel, a segment that accounted for roughly 37% of net sales and 46% of reportable income in fiscal 2025. Disclosure language indicated no such condition, according to the action, even as the destocking allegedly weighed on sales and operating income.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged

Inventory discussion in the Form 10-Q allegedly omitted the scale of Pool channel destocking then underway

omitted the scale of Pool channel destocking then underway Full year 2026 sales guidance of up approximately 2 to 4 percent was later revised to down approximately 4 percent to 7 percent

Second quarter 2026 sales, guided up approximately 1 percent, came in at approximately $930 million, down 17 percent

Pool segment sales were later estimated to be reduced by approximately $170 million in the quarter, and Pool segment income by approximately $105 million

Full year Pool impact was estimated at approximately $250 million in sales and approximately $155 million in income

GAAP EPS guidance was cut to approximately $3.90 to $4.10 from approximately $4.83 to $4.93

The action asserts claims under Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. The complaint alleges that Pentair's quarterly filing addressed inventory without revealing the Pool channel destocking that later drove a sharp guidance reduction." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PNR Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the PNR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Pentair made materially false or misleading statements regarding Pool channel inventory levels and full year 2026 financial guidance during the Class Period. When the Company disclosed that Pool channel destocking reduced segment sales by approximately $170 million and cut full year guidance, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the PNR class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the PNR lawsuit? A: The complaint names Pentair plc and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What do PNR investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my PNR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com