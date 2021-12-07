Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing to grow by USD 1.49 bn|Hospitals & Clinics Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation| 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the point-of-care coagulation testing market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1.49 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing geriatric population and growing technological innovations in point-of-care testing are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as lack of trained professionals will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

The point-of-care coagulation testing market report is segmented by End-user (hospitals and clinics and homecare) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). North America will be the leading region with 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The POC coagulation testing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers coagulation testing products under the brand names of Cholestech LDX and Afinion.

Danaher Corp. - The company offers coagulation testing products under the brand name Hemocue.

DIAGNOSTICA STAGO SAS - The company offers coagulation testing products under the brand name STA Satellite.

The company offers coagulation testing products under the brand name STA Satellite.

Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corp., DIAGNOSTICA STAGO SAS, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Helena Laboratories Corp., iLine Microsystems SL, Medtronic Plc, Micropoint Bioscience Inc., Siemens AG, and Sysmex Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

