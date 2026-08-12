PointClickCare Launches Vox Advantage, The First Ambient AI Solution Natively Built for the Industry's Leading Senior Care EHR

Vox Advantage brings voice-enabled documentation directly into the EHR workflow, combating burnout, protecting revenue, and returning hours to resident care

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointClickCare, a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, today announced the limited availability launch of Vox Advantage, the first AI-powered, voice-enabled documentation solution built natively into the industry's most widely-used Senior Care EHR. Designed specifically for the unique complexities of post-acute and senior living care settings, Vox Advantage captures care interactions via an Apple or Android mobile app, and automatically converts them into clinical documentation within the PointClickCare platform.

By directly integrating ambient AI, PointClickCare is setting a new industry benchmark for turning care conversations into trusted, platform-wide intelligence, strengthening reimbursement, ensuring compliance, and returning hours to direct resident care. Vox Advantage will be commercially available in October 2026.

Senior care teams are under pressure to document more, document faster, and do it all with fewer resources. Currently, nurses spend nearly 23% of a 12-hour shift, roughly 2.76 hours each day, interacting with electronic health records rather than focusing on direct resident care. Those documentation pressures also create financial risk: 75.5% of Medicare reimbursement denials are tied directly to insufficient documentation. As AI becomes more embedded across senior care workflows, the risk of data fragmentation increases. Vox Advantage addresses this challenge by delivering complete, accurate, and trustworthy data directly into the EHR.

"AI delivers the greatest value when it is entirely invisible to the workflow, rather than being another siloed application that care teams have to manage," said David Pessis, chief product and technology officer at PointClickCare. "With Vox Advantage, we aren't just introducing voice documentation; we are embedding ambient AI directly into the platform our customers trust and use every day. By turning speech into actionable data, we are unlocking the next phase of our strategy: utilizing the industry's deepest dataset to reduce administrative burden, protect revenue, and return valuable hours back to resident care."

Traditional ambient AI tools were built for episodic physician encounters and often sit in silos outside the primary clinical workflow. They simply listen, write a summary note, and stop. Vox Advantage goes much further. Developed in close partnership with care teams for their daily use and built directly into PointClickCare, it uses relevant clinical context before an interaction begins, builds consent into every session, and turns care conversations into documentation written directly into the resident record. Care teams remain in control with sign-off on every note before it becomes part of the chart.

This documentation feeds the industry's largest senior care data set, providing data for downstream clinical alerts, predictive insights, and streamlined care plans across the entire platform. No new applications, no retrofits, and no fragmented workflows. Early access customers, including Oak Hammock at the University of Florida, are currently participating in independent time studies to quantify improvements in documentation completeness, timeliness, and staff satisfaction, with full results expected this fall.

"Every minute matters in resident care. Before Vox Advantage, documentation often meant staying late or catching up on notes after a demanding shift. Today, as one of the first organizations using the solution, our nurses can capture information as care happens, reducing paperwork at the end of the day and giving them more time with residents," said Calvin Reynek, MHA, RN, LNHA, health pavilion administrator for Oak Hammock at the University of Florida.

Vox Advantage builds upon PointClickCare's broader AI innovation and its evolution from a system of record to a system of action. Working seamlessly alongside the recently launched Advisor Suite, Vox Advantage ensures that everyday care interactions feed complete, trustworthy data into the platform to power smarter insights across senior care workflows. The next phase of Vox Advantage will support full resident assessments, ensuring technology operates quietly in the background while keeping care teams in full control of every decision.

To learn more about how PointClickCare is bringing purpose-built AI into senior care, visit the website here. To stay up to date on the latest with Vox Advantage, follow us on LinkedIn here.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading health tech company with one simple mission: to help providers deliver exceptional care. With the largest long‐term and post‐acute care dataset, we power AI-driven healthcare to deliver intelligent transitions, insightful interventions, and improved financial performance. Enhanced by our marketplace of 500+ integrated partners and trusted by over 30,000 provider organizations and every major U.S. health plan, we're redefining healthcare, so it doesn't just survive—it thrives.

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SOURCE PointClickCare