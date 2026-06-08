PointClickCare Introduces AI-Informed SNF Discharge Planning Intelligence, Giving Health Plans, ACOs, and Hospitals a Unified View of Discharge Plan Completeness

New capabilities bring structured assessments and AI-curated discharge insights together to help care managers coordinate safer, faster transitions from skilled nursing facilities

TORONTO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointClickCare, a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, today announced new AI capabilities for skilled nursing facility (SNF) discharge planning that provide care management teams at ACOs, hospitals, and health plans with a clearer, earlier, and more complete view of discharge activity within SNFs. These enhancements to PointClickCare's PAC Management solution will be introduced at the AHIP 2026 Annual Conference on June 9-10.

For care management teams, discharge planning within SNFs has long been a blind spot. Today, discharge planning spans multiple care teams and systems. While SNFs coordinate follow-up appointments, home health referrals, durable medical equipment (DME), and discharge disposition, those details are often scattered across assessments, progress notes, and workflows that are not easily accessible to downstream care teams. When these critical transition details do not follow the patient across care settings, it results in fragmented coordination and potentially avoidable readmissions. According to Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), the average hospital readmission costs $15,200, underscoring just how quickly discharge planning gaps can become a major financial and operational burden.

"Today, discharge planning is a black box. Care managers chase updates through phone calls and faxes, while SNFs repeatedly relay the same information to multiple stakeholders," said Shaun Hardin, senior director of product management at PointClickCare. "By bringing AI-informed discharge planning insights into a shared workflow while the patient is still in the SNF, providers can reduce friction, coordinate transitions more effectively, and help prevent avoidable readmissions. This ultimately leads to better care delivery and safer patient transitions."

As the leading electronic health record (EHR), connected to a network of more than 30,000 long-term and post-acute care providers, PointClickCare is uniquely positioned to bring clarity and coordination to discharge planning. Utilizing AI to read, organize, and surface discharge-relevant information provides care teams with earlier visibility into discharge plans and helps reduce manual calls, faxes, and fragmented workflows that slow transitions of care.

PCC's PAC Management solution now includes:

Shared SNF Discharge Assessments: Care managers at ACOs, hospitals, and health plans can now access the same structured discharge assessments used by SNFs directly within their care coordination workflows. This creates a shared, authoritative record of discharge planning activity, reducing redundancy, eliminating information gaps, and establishing a common foundation for transition coordination.

Care managers at ACOs, hospitals, and health plans can now access the same structured discharge assessments used by SNFs directly within their care coordination workflows. This creates a shared, authoritative record of discharge planning activity, reducing redundancy, eliminating information gaps, and establishing a common foundation for transition coordination. SNF Discharge Planning Insight: New AI capabilities automatically read and organize discharge-relevant information buried across SNF progress notes and clinical documentation. For each patient, care managers can now clearly see details that matter for a safe transition, while the SNF stay is still in progress. Care management teams no longer have to wait for discharge information or manually piece together data from multiple sources. The insight needed to coordinate services, plan outreach, and prevent failed transitions of care is now available exactly when it is needed, in one place.

PointClickCare will demo the enhanced PAC Management solution at AHIP26, during a theater session titled, "Enabling Care Management as a Proactive Cost Containment Strategy," on June 10 from 8:45–9:00 a.m. PDT. Care management leaders are invited to learn how PointClickCare is solving for transitions of care across the continuum. Discover how our enhanced PAC Management solution and recently launched Discharge Intel, which delivers critical clinical intelligence within 24 hours of hospital discharge, are helping organizations eliminate blind spots, close care gaps, and drive better outcomes across all care settings.

For more information on how PointClickCare is transforming transitions of care and readmission prevention, visit Booth 1616 at AHIP26 or the PointClickCare website here.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading health tech company with one simple mission: to help providers deliver exceptional care. With the largest long‐term and post‐acute care dataset, we power AI-driven healthcare to deliver intelligent transitions, insightful interventions, and improved financial performance. Enhanced by our marketplace of 400+ integrated partners and trusted by over 30,000 provider organizations and every major U.S. health plan, we're redefining healthcare, so it doesn't just survive—it thrives.

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SOURCE PointClickCare