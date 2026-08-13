PointsKash Announces Expanded Up to $100 Million Strategic Capital Commitment from Hawk Capital

Milestone-based capital plan is designed to support near-term commercialization and the next stage of PointsKash's national rollout

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsKash, Inc. ("PointsKash"), a financial technology, payments, loyalty rewards and digital commerce company, today announced an expanded strategic capital commitment of up to $100 million from Hawk Capital Investors, LLC structured to support the Company through two critical stages of its national commercialization and growth strategy.

The expanded commitment reflects a longer-term investment relationship between PointsKash and Hawk Capital. The first phase provides for up to $35 million of capital through October 30, 2026 to support immediate commercialization priorities. A second phase provides for up to an additional $65 million of growth capital from February through April 30, 2027, subject to PointsKash achieving agreed operating, commercial and deployment milestones and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

PointsKash intends to use the initial capital to advance the refurbishment and deployment of approximately 2,100 company-owned KashPoint financial services kiosks, support technology and platform integrations, expand merchant activation, advance PK Pay, strengthen working capital and operating reserves, and prepare the infrastructure required for broader national deployment.

The second phase is intended to provide additional acceleration capital as PointsKash moves from initial commercialization into scaled national deployment. The Company expects this stage to support expanded kiosk production and installations, merchant implementation, field operations, platform integration, consumer activation and the working capital required to execute across a growing enterprise merchant network.

Building a Long-Term Anchor Investment Relationship

The expanded framework follows recent discussions in which Hawk Capital had been evaluating a more limited near-term capital need. As PointsKash refined its deployment schedule and the capital required to execute its broader strategy, the Company and Hawk developed a pathway that could allow Hawk to serve as a principal anchor investor through both the commercialization and national rollout stages.

PointsKash believes the timing is particularly important as the Company advances multiple enterprise relationships, prepares its owned kiosk estate for deployment, expands its merchant distribution opportunities and continues development of a financial commerce ecosystem designed to connect cash, payments, loyalty value, digital assets and mobile financial services.

The Company has previously announced a strategic relationship with BitCorp, Inc. providing access to more than 100,000 potential enterprise commercial merchant chain locations nationwide. PointsKash is also advancing direct enterprise merchant relationships across convenience retail, hospitality and other high-traffic categories as it prepares for broader deployment of its KashPoint and PK Pay platforms.

"This is about much more than funding a near-term capital requirement," said Michael Herron, Chief Executive Officer of PointsKash. "We are building the infrastructure for a national financial commerce platform, and that requires a capital partner that understands both the scale of the opportunity and the importance of executing in stages. Hawk has the opportunity to become a meaningful long-term anchor investor as we move from commercialization into national rollout."

Herron added, "We believe the financial industry is entering a period of profound change as traditional banking, digital payments, loyalty value and digital currency increasingly converge. PointsKash is building a bridge between those worlds through a combination of physical access points, mobile technology and merchant distribution. We are excited about the road ahead and the role this capital relationship can play in helping us execute that vision."

Hawk Capital Supports a Milestone-Driven Growth Strategy

Hawk Capital Investors has indicated its support for a milestone-driven investment approach that aligns additional capital with PointsKash's execution progress and evolving national deployment requirements.

"PointsKash has continued to expand the scope of its opportunity since our initial discussions," said Michael Frantz of Hawk Capital Investors. "The combination of owned infrastructure, enterprise merchant access, an integrated physical and mobile platform, and management's broader vision for financial commerce creates the potential for a significant national opportunity. We are pleased to support a structure that gives PointsKash the ability to execute its immediate priorities while also creating a pathway for additional growth capital as key milestones are achieved."

Frantz added, "The staged approach is intended to align capital with execution. As PointsKash advances merchant agreements, deployments and platform commercialization, the second phase provides a framework to support the next level of growth without losing momentum during a critical period of national expansion."

Positioned for the Next Generation of Financial Commerce

PointsKash is developing an integrated financial commerce ecosystem built around KashPoint Pro, KashPoint Lite and KashPoint Express solutions together with PK Pay. The platform is designed to provide consumers with broader access to everyday financial services while helping merchants participate in an increasingly digital, mobile and loyalty-driven economy.

Through its physical and digital platforms, PointsKash intends to create a flexible bridge between traditional financial services and emerging digital currency ecosystems. Management believes that combining nationwide merchant distribution, accessible financial-service endpoints, mobile payments, loyalty conversion and digital asset capabilities can position PointsKash to help lead the next stage of financial commerce in the United States.

About PointsKash, Inc.

PointsKash is a financial technology, payments, loyalty rewards and digital commerce company focused on transforming how consumers access, manage, convert and spend financial value. Through its integrated ecosystem of KashPoint financial services solutions, the forthcoming PK Pay mobile platform, merchant solutions, payment technologies, loyalty rewards programs and digital commerce tools, PointsKash is building a more connected and accessible financial marketplace for consumers and merchants.

For more information, visit: https://PointsKash.com

About Hawk Capital Investors, LLC

Hawk Capital Investors is a private investment and advisory firm focused on strategic investments, growth capital and long-term value creation. The firm works with growth-stage and emerging companies to provide capital, strategic guidance and support for market expansion.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events, business plans, financing activities, growth initiatives, merchant relationships, deployment plans, platform commercialization, anticipated investment transactions and future operating results. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, milestone achievement, definitive documentation, closing conditions, financing availability, regulatory requirements, partner readiness and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that any contemplated financing, deployment, partnership, commercial agreement or other transaction will be completed on the timing or terms described, or at all.

SOURCE PointsKash Inc.