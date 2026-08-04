PointsKash Begins Phase One of National KashPoint™ Infrastructure Rollout with Acquisition of More Than 2,100 Cryptocurrency Kiosks

Strategic Acquisition Accelerates Deployment of AI-Enabled Financial Centers Across Enterprise Pipeline Representing More Than 100,000 Commercial Locations Nationwide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsKash, Inc. ("PointsKash" or the "Company"), a rapidly emerging financial technology company developing one of North America's most comprehensive integrated financial services ecosystems, today announced the successful acquisition of more than 2,100 cryptocurrency kiosks through the recent Bitcoin Depot bankruptcy proceedings.

The acquisition represents Phase One of the Company's National KashPoint™ Infrastructure Rollout, providing PointsKash with a significant installed hardware platform that will be transported, refurbished, technologically upgraded, and redeployed throughout the United States to support the Company's rapidly expanding commercial enterprise partnerships.

Once redeployed, the kiosks will become KashPoint™ Financial Centers—AI-enabled self-service financial kiosks designed to integrate with the Company's rapidly expanding fintech ecosystem, including PK Pay™, PointsKash's next-generation mobile financial application currently anticipated to receive app store approval for public launch at the beginning of Q4 2026.

Together, the KashPoint™ kiosk network and PK Pay™ mobile platform will form the cornerstone of the Company's integrated financial ecosystem, delivering consumers seamless access to digital banking, ATM services, bill payment, domestic and international money transfers, cryptocurrency transactions, loyalty rewards, digital wallets, merchant payment technologies, financial services, and future AI-powered financial applications.

The refurbishment and national deployment initiative will be managed by Bibbeo Ltd., a leading provider of ATM and self-service financial equipment lifecycle management solutions. Bibbeo will oversee transportation, inspection, refurbishment, hardware modernization, inventory management, warehousing, quality assurance, staging, and nationwide deployment operations.

"This acquisition is transformational for PointsKash," said Michael Herron, President & Chief Executive Officer of PointsKash. "We are not simply acquiring kiosks—we are acquiring the physical infrastructure that will help power one of the nation's most ambitious fintech deployment strategies. By combining our AI-enabled KashPoint Financial Centers with our upcoming PK Pay mobile platform and expanding financial services ecosystem, we are creating a unified omnichannel experience that we believe will redefine how consumers access everyday financial services."

Herron continued:

"Equally important is our complete confidence in Bibbeo. Miles Power and his team have been a trusted strategic partner to PointsKash for more than two years, and there is no organization we trust more to execute a deployment initiative of this scale. Their operational expertise, disciplined execution, and deep industry experience provide us tremendous confidence that these kiosks will be transformed into enterprise-ready financial centers capable of supporting our aggressive nationwide growth plans."

The refurbishment initiative will be led by Aaron Hurst, Warehouse Manager of Bibbeo Ltd.

"We're excited to continue building on our partnership with PointsKash and support this initiative. Our team has already begun preparing the operational framework to efficiently transport, refurbish, modernize, warehouse, stage, and deploy these kiosks," said Miles Power, CEO of Bibbeo Ltd. "Our organizations have spent years building a trusted relationship, and our teams have already begun preparing the operational framework necessary to efficiently transport, refurbish, modernize, warehouse, stage, and deploy these assets. We look forward to helping bring the PointsKash vision to life and delivering the level of quality and execution both of our organizations expect."

The refurbished kiosks are being earmarked for deployment across an expanding pipeline of commercial enterprise pilot programs being developed through PointsKash's strategic commercial enterprise sales partnership with BitCorp, Inc.

Together, PointsKash and BitCorp have been actively engaging many of the nation's leading commercial enterprise organizations spanning hospitality, convenience retail, grocery, gaming, travel centers, specialty retail, and other high-volume consumer sectors.

These enterprise relationships collectively represent more than 100,000 potential deployment locations throughout the United States.

"The level of interest we are seeing from enterprise organizations continues to accelerate," said Barry Van Scoten, Chief Executive Officer of BitCorp, Inc. "The acquisition of this kiosk fleet significantly strengthens our ability to execute multiple commercial pilot programs with nationally recognized enterprise organizations. We believe these pilots will validate the value proposition for both merchants and consumers while creating a clear pathway toward much larger national deployments over the coming years."

PointsKash intends to establish multiple enterprise pilot programs by Labor Day, with deployments continuing throughout the balance of 2026. These pilots are expected to evaluate operational performance, consumer adoption, merchant engagement, transaction volume, and financial performance prior to broader commercial expansion.

Successful pilot execution is expected to position the Company to launch Phase Two of its National KashPoint™ Rollout, significantly expanding deployments throughout its growing enterprise merchant pipeline.

Unlike traditional ATM operators, PointsKash is building an integrated fintech ecosystem where self-service financial centers, mobile banking, merchant technologies, loyalty rewards, cryptocurrency services, enterprise software, and AI-enabled consumer financial solutions operate together as a unified platform.

This integrated strategy enables consumers to move seamlessly between physical and digital financial experiences while providing enterprise merchants with expanded financial services, new customer engagement opportunities, and diversified revenue streams.

"Our long-term vision extends well beyond deploying kiosks," Herron added. "We are building one of the nation's most comprehensive integrated financial technology ecosystems. Every strategic acquisition, every enterprise partnership, every software innovation, and every pilot deployment moves us closer to becoming a leading provider of intelligent financial solutions throughout North America. We believe this infrastructure creates tremendous long-term value for our customers, our enterprise partners, and our shareholders."

As PointsKash continues executing its aggressive expansion strategy through strategic acquisitions, enterprise partnerships, proprietary software development, AI integration, and nationwide deployment initiatives, the Company remains focused on establishing itself as one of America's premier fintech platforms serving consumers, merchants, financial institutions, loyalty organizations, and enterprise partners.

About PointsKash, Inc.



PointsKash, Inc. is a financial technology company developing one of North America's most comprehensive integrated financial ecosystems through its AI-enabled KashPoint™ Financial Centers, PK Pay™ mobile financial platform, digital banking technologies, payment processing, cryptocurrency services, loyalty rewards solutions, enterprise merchant technologies, and proprietary software platforms. Through strategic partnerships and nationwide deployment initiatives, PointsKash is building innovative financial solutions designed to empower consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and enterprise organizations throughout North America.

For more information, visit www.pointskash.com.

About Bibbeo Ltd.



Bibbeo Ltd. is a leading provider of ATM, kiosk, and self-service financial equipment lifecycle management services specializing in transportation logistics, refurbishment, hardware modernization, warehousing, deployment, field services, inventory management, and nationwide operational support. The company provides end-to-end infrastructure solutions supporting financial institutions, independent deployers, fintech companies, and enterprise organizations throughout North America.

For more information, visit www.bibbeo.com.

About BitCorp, Inc.



BitCorp, Inc. is a business development and strategic enterprise sales organization focused on establishing commercial partnerships between leading enterprise merchants and next-generation financial technology providers. Through its relationship-driven approach, BitCorp assists enterprise organizations in identifying innovative technologies that enhance consumer engagement, create new revenue opportunities, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives. BitCorp currently works with a growing portfolio of national enterprise merchant relationships representing more than 100,000 potential commercial deployment locations across the United States.

For more information, visit www.BitCorpInc.com

Media Contact



PointsKash, Inc.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

www.pointskash.com

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated technology integrations, Artificial Intelligence initiatives, product development, future commercialization plans, expected operational efficiencies, business strategy, and future growth. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could affect actual results include, but are not limited to, technology development timelines, integration efforts, financing, regulatory developments, market conditions, and other risks facing the Company. PointsKash undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE PointsKash Inc.