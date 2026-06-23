PointsKash Announces Strategic Partnership with BitCorp Inc. to Accelerate Nationwide Merchant Expansion Across More Than 100,000 Potential Locations

Partnership Includes Existing Enterprise Agreements Representing Approximately 18,500 Locations and Establishes Framework for Significant National Growth

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsKash, Inc. ("PointsKash"), a rapidly emerging financial commerce and loyalty monetization platform, today announced the execution of a strategic partnership agreement with BitCorp Inc., a business development and enterprise merchant acquisition organization focused on accelerating nationwide deployment opportunities for the PointsKash ecosystem.

The agreement marks a major milestone in PointsKash's national growth strategy and is expected to significantly expand the Company's merchant distribution footprint for its KashPoint™ financial services kiosks, PK Pay™ mobile application, rewards monetization platform, and future financial center initiatives.

As part of the partnership, BitCorp is expected to assign existing enterprise agreements representing approximately 18,500 merchant locations to PointsKash, including a major national hotel organization and a large national convenience store and fuel retail network. These assignments are anticipated to provide PointsKash with an immediate deployment pipeline and a substantial foundation for future growth.

Beyond the initial assignments, BitCorp will assist PointsKash in pursuing a growing portfolio of enterprise merchant opportunities collectively representing more than 100,000 potential merchant locations nationwide across multiple industry sectors.

PointsKash believes many of these merchants may ultimately participate in multiple components of the Company's ecosystem, including kiosk deployment, digital financial services, loyalty and rewards monetization, mobile wallet services, and future financial products offered through the PointsKash platform.

Building a National Financial Commerce Network

PointsKash's vision is to create one of the nation's largest physical-to-digital financial commerce networks by connecting consumers, merchants, loyalty programs, financial services, and digital payments through a unified ecosystem.

The Company's KashPoint™ kiosks provide access to a growing suite of financial services while the PK Pay™ mobile application is designed to allow consumers to convert loyalty rewards and other stored-value assets into spendable purchasing power.

Management believes the BitCorp relationship substantially accelerates the Company's ability to scale both its physical and digital footprint across the United States.

Executive Commentary

"This partnership represents one of the most significant developments in the history of PointsKash," said Michael Herron, Chief Executive Officer and President of PointsKash.

"For the first time, we have a structured pathway to pursue more than 100,000 potential merchant locations through a single strategic relationship while simultaneously receiving the assignment of existing enterprise agreements representing approximately 18,500 locations. This dramatically accelerates our national rollout strategy and provides a powerful foundation for expanding both our kiosk network and our broader financial commerce ecosystem."

Herron continued:

"Our vision extends far beyond kiosk deployment. We believe many of these enterprise merchants can ultimately participate in our rewards monetization platform, allowing consumers to convert unused loyalty rewards into spendable cash through the PK Pay app. The combination of physical distribution and digital engagement creates an opportunity we believe is truly transformative for PointsKash, our shareholders, our merchant partners, and our future customers."

Strategic Growth Opportunity

Rick Sweitzer, Chief Sales Officer of BitCorp Inc., commented:

"After evaluating a number of potential partners, we believe PointsKash has assembled one of the most compelling financial commerce platforms in the market today. The Company's ability to combine kiosk-based financial services, digital wallet functionality, loyalty monetization, and future financial center opportunities creates a unique value proposition for enterprise merchants seeking innovative ways to engage their customers and increase per store foot traffic ."

"We are excited to work alongside the PointsKash team to help accelerate deployment opportunities across our growing network of enterprise relationships and believe this partnership has the potential to create substantial long-term value for both organizations."

Looking Ahead

Management believes the merchant pipeline represented by this strategic relationship has the potential to support significant future transaction volume across the PointsKash ecosystem as deployments mature and additional enterprise agreements are secured.

The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding merchant deployments, enterprise agreements, strategic partnerships, and growth initiatives as milestones are achieved.

About PointsKash, Inc.

PointsKash is a financial commerce technology company focused on transforming how consumers access, manage, convert, and spend value. Through its KashPoint™ financial services kiosks, PK Pay™ mobile application, loyalty monetization platform, and future financial center initiatives, PointsKash is building a nationwide ecosystem that bridges physical and digital commerce.

For more information, visit:

www.PointsKash.com

About BitCorp Inc.

BitCorp Inc. is a business development and enterprise merchant acquisition organization focused on identifying, developing, and facilitating strategic relationships between innovative technology companies and large-scale merchant networks throughout North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This article includes forward-looking statements regarding future operations, product launches, and strategic outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to risks and uncertainties inherent to business operations, strategic partnerships, and market conditions.

Media Contact:

PointsKash, Inc.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

www.pointskash.com

SOURCE PointsKash Inc.