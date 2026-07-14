PointsKash Completes Strategic Acquisition of ChainBytes Software Assets and Adds Founder Eric Grill to Accelerate AI-Powered Fintech Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsKash, Inc. ("PointsKash" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company developing next-generation financial kiosks, digital payments, cryptocurrency, digital banking, and loyalty rewards solutions, today announced it has completed the strategic acquisition of the proprietary software assets of ChainBytes in an all-stock transaction that closed on Friday, July 10, 2026.

The acquisition expands PointsKash's proprietary software portfolio while significantly strengthening its engineering organization as the Company accelerates development of its AI-driven financial technology ecosystem. As part of the transaction, ChainBytes Founder and Lead Software Developer Eric Grill has joined PointsKash and will work alongside Peter Keating, PointsKash's Lead Programming Architect, helping lead the Company's next generation of software innovation.

The transaction represents what the technology industry commonly refers to as an "acqui-hire," combining the acquisition of valuable proprietary software assets with the addition of an accomplished software architect and developer. By acquiring both intellectual property and engineering talent, PointsKash believes it has meaningfully strengthened its long-term technology roadmap while expanding its internal software development capabilities.

PointsKash expects to begin integrating key elements of the ChainBytes software platform into its broader technology ecosystem beginning in 2027, supporting future enhancements across its cryptocurrency platform, KashPoint™ self-service financial centers, PK Pay™ digital banking platform, enterprise merchant solutions, and emerging artificial intelligence initiatives.

Beyond the ChainBytes integration, PointsKash continues executing its broader strategy of embedding Artificial Intelligence (AI) throughout virtually every aspect of its enterprise. AI technologies are currently being incorporated into software development, customer support, merchant onboarding, compliance automation, executive reporting, business intelligence, fraud monitoring, operational workflows, cybersecurity initiatives, predictive analytics, and enterprise decision-support systems.

The Company believes these initiatives will significantly improve software development speed, operational efficiency, automation, decision-making, and scalability while reducing repetitive manual processes and administrative overhead. PointsKash also believes these investments will empower its executive leadership team to effectively oversee an organization many times larger than would traditionally be possible, allowing senior management to substantially increase productivity while maintaining disciplined operational control.

Michael Herron, Chief Executive Officer and President of PointsKash, commented:

"From the beginning, this transaction was never simply about acquiring software—it was about acquiring exceptional talent. Great software evolves, but great engineers continue creating value for years. Eric has built an impressive technology platform and earned a strong reputation within the cryptocurrency industry. Bringing both his software and, more importantly, his experience into PointsKash gives us tremendous momentum as we continue building one of the industry's most comprehensive financial technology ecosystems."

Herron continued:

"Eric joining forces with Peter Keating creates an exceptional software leadership team for PointsKash. Together, they will help drive our next generation of innovation as we integrate Artificial Intelligence throughout virtually every aspect of our organization. We believe AI will dramatically improve productivity, accelerate software development, streamline operations, reduce labor costs, and ultimately enable our executive leadership team to effectively manage workloads that historically would have required many times the personnel. Our objective is simple: build a smarter company capable of scaling faster than traditional financial technology organizations."

Eric Grill, Founder of ChainBytes and now Principal Software Architect at PointsKash, said:

"What interested me about PointsKash was the opportunity to build at a much larger scale. I have spent decades designing software, solving difficult operational problems, and building systems that have to work in the real world. PointsKash gives me the resources, team, and platform to apply that experience across payments, digital assets, kiosks, banking, and AI. I am looking forward to working with Peter and building useful technology that actually moves the company forward."

Peter Keating, Lead Programming Architect for PointsKash, added:

"I've always believed the best technology is built by talented people who enjoy solving difficult engineering challenges together. Eric brings extensive cryptocurrency software expertise and a practical engineering mindset that complements our existing architecture extremely well. Together, we're building an AI-first software platform that will allow PointsKash to innovate faster, automate more intelligently, strengthen security, and deliver exceptional products across our entire financial ecosystem."

The acquisition further advances PointsKash's long-term strategy of developing one of North America's most comprehensive integrated financial technology ecosystems, including:

KashPoint™ Self-Service Financial Centers

PK Pay™ Digital Banking & Mobile Wallet Platform

Platform Cryptocurrency Services

Services Loyalty & Rewards Technology

Enterprise Merchant Financial Solutions

AI-Powered Executive Command Centers

Business Intelligence & Operational Automation

Consumer & Enterprise Financial Software

As PointsKash continues expanding its engineering organization, strategic partnerships, enterprise merchant relationships, and proprietary technology portfolio, management believes the combination of experienced software talent, Artificial Intelligence, and internally developed intellectual property provides a strong foundation for future innovation, operational scalability, and long-term shareholder value.

About PointsKash, Inc.

PointsKash, Inc. is a financial technology company developing an integrated ecosystem of AI-enabled self-service financial centers, digital banking, digital payment solutions, cryptocurrency services, loyalty rewards, enterprise merchant technologies, and mobile financial applications. Through proprietary software, Artificial Intelligence, and strategic partnerships, PointsKash is building innovative financial solutions designed to empower consumers, merchants, and enterprise organizations throughout North America.

Media Contact

PointsKash, Inc.

Investor Relations

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www.pointskash.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated technology integrations, Artificial Intelligence initiatives, product development, future commercialization plans, expected operational efficiencies, business strategy, and future growth. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could affect actual results include, but are not limited to, technology development timelines, integration efforts, financing, regulatory developments, market conditions, and other risks facing the Company. PointsKash undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE PointsKash Inc.