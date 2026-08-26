Poké House Opens First Las Vegas Location, Marking Brand's Entry Into Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poké House, the fast-casual poké concept known for its build-your-own bowls, is opening its first Nevada location at 7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 168, in Las Vegas on Aug. 28.

The Las Vegas opening marks Poké House's inaugural step into Nevada and its broader push eastward across the country. The brand chose Las Vegas for its next location because of the city's global reputation as a destination for food and entertainment and its ability to put the Poké House brand in front of a worldwide audience.

"We've watched Las Vegas turn into one of the most exciting food scenes in the country, and there's real room here for a concept built around quality and customization," said Gene Zhou, business and operations advisor at Poké House. "Bringing Poké House here felt less like a business decision and more like the right time to introduce ourselves to a city that's paying attention."

What sets Poké House apart, the company says, is the personal experience customers get when building their own bowl, paired with high-quality ingredients that hold up regardless of how the bowl is customized.

To celebrate the milestone, the Las Vegas location will offer several grand opening specials, including 20% off all purchases for the day, free tote bags for the first 100 customers, and a grand prize raffle.

Las Vegas is Poké House's first location in Nevada, but the company said it won't be the last. "Las Vegas is just the beginning of what we want to build here," Zhou said. "We're planning more locations across Nevada as we continue growing east. This is the place where we want to make a name for the Poké House brand."

About Poké House

Poké House opened its first location in San Jose in 2016 and has grown into a Bay Area staple spanning more than 10 locations and 200 employees. As the brand expands to new communities, from Florida to the Pacific Northwest, its mission stays the same: serve fresh, high-quality poké while fostering a sense of community, sustainability, and innovation. One bowl at a time, Poké House is bringing its passion for poké to more people across the country.

Media Contact:

Isaiah Apostol, Marketing Manager

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SOURCE Poke House