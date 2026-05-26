Poké House Plants Its Roots in the Pacific Northwest With New Lake Oswego Location

Bay Area-based fast-casual poké brand opens its first Oregon location with a full day of exclusive Grand Opening specials

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poké House, the Bay Area-born fast-casual poké brand known for its commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients and customizable bowls, is officially planting its flag in the Pacific Northwest. The brand's newest location opens to the public on Saturday, May 30, at 9 Centerpointe Dr., Suite A in Lake Oswego, Oregon, bringing its signature poké experience to the greater Portland area for the first time.

To mark the occasion, Poké House will host a full Grand Opening celebration on May 30. Guests can take advantage of 20% off their order all day, and the first 100 customers through the door will receive a complimentary Poké House tote bag. Throughout the day, customers can also enter a raffle to win a MacBook Neo and visit a special flower bar, a hands-on station where guests create their own custom flower bouquet to take home. A private Red Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place on May 29, the evening before the public opening.

The Lake Oswego location marks Poké House's first presence in Oregon and its debut in the Pacific Northwest, a milestone the brand has been building toward as part of its broader national growth strategy. Portland's health-conscious dining culture, appetite for fresh and innovative fast-casual concepts, and community-driven identity made it a natural next step for the growing chain.

"Poké House is thrilled to expand into the Greater Portland Area with our newest location," says Hieu Le, Lake Oswego Poké House Franchise Owner. "As a community-driven company, we can't wait to plant roots, give back, and serve our vibrant new neighborhood fresh, customizable flavors."

What sets Poké House apart from other poké concepts is its focus on the personal experience of building each bowl. Every ingredient is chosen with care, from responsibly sourced seafood rated Best Choice or Good Alternative by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® program to 100% biodegradable corn or plant-fiber packaging. Every bowl customers create is an expression of their own taste, crafted with the quality to back it up.

The brand's commitment to sustainability extends beyond the bowl. Poké House has partnered with REEF.org and Ocean Rescue Alliance International (ORAI) to support marine conservation efforts, with a portion of proceeds from every location going directly toward ocean preservation. When customers eat at Poké House, they're contributing to that mission.

The Lake Oswego location will be open Monday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the Poké House website.

About Poké House

Poké House opened its first location in San Jose in 2016 and has grown into a Bay Area staple spanning more than 10 locations and 200 employees. As the brand expands to new communities, from Florida to the Pacific Northwest, its mission stays the same: serve fresh, high-quality poké while fostering a sense of community, sustainability, and innovation. One bowl at a time, Poké House is bringing its passion for poké to more people across the country.

Media Contact:

Isaiah Apostol, Marketing Manager

408-476-7423

[email protected]

SOURCE Poke House