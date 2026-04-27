Polaris Inc. First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Available on Company's Website

MINNEAPOLIS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) reported first quarter 2026 financial results today through an earnings release posted on the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and is available at sec.gov. The Company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors today at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The call and webcast can be accessed via the Webcast link on our website at ir.polaris.com or by dialing 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S. or 1-412-902-6506 Internationally using access code 5197203. Related presentation materials and a replay of the webcast will also be accessible on our website at ir.polaris.com, and a replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-855-669-9658 in the U.S., or 1-412-317-0088 Internationally using access code 7781855.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has been defining and redefining outdoor adventure since 1954. Polaris delivers industry-shaping off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, military, quadricycles, and commercial transportation vehicles, along with an expansive portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Its lineup includes some of the most iconic brands in powersports including the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, Bennington pontoons, Slingshot, and more. Headquartered in Minnesota and serving customers in nearly 100 countries, Polaris continues to set the standard for performance, quality, and unmatched service. Explore more at www.polaris.com.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.