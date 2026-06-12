Polish & Slavic FCU Awards Record $700,000 In Scholarships

PSFCU scholarships were awarded to students from 14 states. Scholarship recipients include 348 high-school graduates who will begin their college studies this Fall, as well as 242 students who are already attending college. Additionally, twelve young PSFCU members will participate in a summer internship in Poland, organized in cooperation with the Catholic University of Lublin. The scholarships were presented during two ceremonies organized at The Grand in Totowa, New Jersey on Wednesday, June 3, and at the Copernicus Center in Chicago on Saturday, June 6.

PSFCU President/CEO Bogdan Chmielewski, speaking at the ceremony in New Jersey, said: "This year is the year of celebrating fifty years of the success of the Polish-American community, because the Polish & Slavic FCU is an embodiment of such a success. We want to share this success with you." Mentioning the record amount granted in scholarships, he added: "There is probably no other scholarship program on such a scale as that of the Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union."

The guest of honor and keynote speaker at this year's scholarship award ceremonies was the former President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, accompanied by the former First Lady, Agata Kornhauser-Duda. President Duda thanked PSFCU for identifying and showcasing the most promising young people who are pursuing their goals and ambitions in the United States. Addressing the young scholarship recipients directly, he said: "You are the elite of the elite. Because only those who have ambitions and a sense of being part of the elite participated in this program. And those who were selected, are the elite of the elite."

The PSFCU Scholarship Program was established in 2001 and over the twenty-six years since its inception, more than 7,600 individuals have been awarded the total amount of nearly $9 million.

About PSFCU

Founded in 1976 in New York's Greenpoint, the Polish & Slavic FCU is the largest ethnic credit union in the United States. It serves over 127,000 members and more than $2.7 billion in assets. PSFCU currently has 25 branches in six states: New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Florida. In addition, PSFCU offers mortgage loans on properties located in the states of Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.

SOURCE Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union