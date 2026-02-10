Over $100,000 Donated to A Polish Hospice for Children

PSFCU Collects Over a Quarter Million for Children in Need

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over $100,000 (PLN 348,000) was donated to the 'Na Ratunek' Children's Cancer Foundation in Wroclaw, Poland by representatives of the Brooklyn based Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union (PSFCU.) The money was collected by PSFCU members as part of the annual Children's Holiday Smile campaign, organized jointly with the Polish American Heritage Foundation. On Thursday, February 5, 2026, PSFCU representatives: President/CEO Bogdan Chmielewski and Chief Operating Officer Zbigniew Rogalski, presented the check to Foundation Vice Chairman Mr. Miroslaw Szozda and Ms. Agnieszka Perczyk, Director of Partnerships and Communications.

Standing from left: Miroslaw Szozda - 'Na Ratunek' Foundation Vice Chairman, Bogdan Chmielewski - PSFCU President/CEO, Agnieszka Perczyk - Foundation Director of Partnerships and Communications, Zbigniew Rogalski - PSFCU Chief Operating Officer

"I am glad that as a Polish-American institution, we can support children in the care of the 'Na Ratunek' Foundation, as well as other children in need in hospices in Poland" – Mr. Chmielewski said. "This fundraiser's success is owed to our Credit Union members, who every year donate money to this cause out of genuine compassion, and it is they who deserve great thanks," he added.

Foundation representatives did not hide their joy at such a big and unexpected donation. Mr. Szozda commented: "348 thousand zlotys donated by the Polish American Heritage Foundation is a real development of the pillars of our activities. Thanks to the donation, we can continue caring for oncology patients, support survivors, provide them with psychosocial support, and also take care of the development of research on oncological diseases." Ms. Perczyk added: "On the one hand, the Children's Holiday Smile charity campaign has a symbolic dimension. It is extremely important not to feel alone during the difficult moments of diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. Above all, however, the heart shown by donors will allow us to reach even more children with additional therapies, psychological support, and medications."

The fundraiser was held in the U.S. as part of the Children's Holiday Smile campaign for the twelfth time, but for the first time with the newly founded Polish American Heritage Foundation. This year, a record total of over a quarter million dollars (exactly $251,713.18) was raised for three institutions in Poland and for the Polish American Heritage Foundation:

- 'Na Ratunek' Children's Cancer Foundation in Wroclaw - $102,329.43

- Cordis Hospice in Katowice - $53,286.27

- 'Jestem' Hospice in Szczecin - $48,294.22

- Polish American Heritage Foundation - $48,003.26

In total, over the twelve years of the campaign, PSFCU members have raised more than 1.7 million dollars (exactly $1,706,780.37) to help hospices in Poland and children in need in the USA.

About Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1976 by a group of Polish immigrants to help other ethnic Poles obtain mortgages, the Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union now has 24 branches in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, and an operations center in Fairfield, NJ. This spring, PSFCU will also open its first branch in the state of Florida and has a representative office in Warsaw, Poland. Credit union members can access our services through our Online Banking, accessible on our www.psfcu.com website, or through our Mobile Banking app. The credit union, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, has over $2.7 billion in assets and serves over 126 thousand members. Additionally, PSFCU provides financial assistance to Polish organizations, schools, scouts and parishes, and is one of the largest sponsors of Polish media. Through its scholarship program, PSFCU has thus far granted over eight million dollars to over 7,500 students.

