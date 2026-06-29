POLLO CAMPERO NAMES KARLA PATINO VICE PRESIDENT OF US MARKETING AND SALES

QSR marketing leader brings nearly 20 years of brand-building expertise across Latin America and U.S.

DALLAS, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Campero, the Guatemalan-born fast-casual restaurant known for its delicious fried and roasted chicken, has appointed Karla Patino as vice president of marketing and sales.

In this role, Patino leads marketing and sales strategy for Campero USA, with a focus on deepening Pollo Campero's connection with U.S. Hispanic consumers and driving continued growth. Her appointment comes as Pollo Campero grows beyond 150 U.S. restaurants and works toward 250 U.S. locations by 2030.

Patino joins Pollo Campero after nearly 20 years in brand marketing. She has held leadership roles with some of the industry's most recognizable QSR brands, including Taco Bell, KFC, Burger King, Chipotle and Subway.

Most recently, Patino served as chief marketing officer for Taco Bell Latin America, where she led the region's first-ever international artist partnership, a Taco Tuesday campaign with Latin music star Myke Towers. Earlier in her tenure at Yum!, she spearheaded market turnarounds for KFC across Colombia, Costa Rica and Brazil, built the sandwich category as a meaningful growth driver for the brand and led the opening of Taco Bell in Ecuador.

Appointment Supports Pollo Campero's U.S. Growth and Hispanic Consumer Strategy

"Karla joins our company at a pivotal moment as we leverage our rich heritage and deeply rooted community story to expand our U.S. presence and look to become the most beloved chicken brand for the communities we serve," said Campero USA Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Luis Javier Rodas. "She has made a name for herself not only for her strategic instincts but for her ability to build and inspire high-performing teams. She brings a people-first leadership philosophy rooted in a belief that genuine human connection is what builds lasting brand loyalty."

Born in Venezuela and raised between Venezuela and Brazil, Patino studied advertising at the Universidade de Brasilia and earned her MBA in Marketing from Fundação Getulio Vargas in Brazil before moving to the U.S. in 2014.

"My ultimate goal is to make Pollo Campero the most-loved brand for the U.S. Hispanic community," said Patino. "I'm a proud immigrant who knows what it means to carry your culture with you everywhere you go. Working for a brand built by a family, for a community, and being part of the team that gets to continue to grow it in the U.S. feels deeply personal and a full-circle moment."

About Campero USA

Pollo Campero has been called a "national treasure of Guatemala and El Salvador" and is famous for its delicious fried and roasted chicken made from family recipes passed down from generation to generation, along with chicken sandwiches, empanadas and Campero nuggets, plus unique sides like sweet plantains and yuca fries.

With more than 150 U.S. locations, the brand is on track to expand its U.S. footprint to 250 locations by 2030, meeting rising consumer demand for its signature flavors while preserving the deep-rooted culinary traditions of its Guatemalan founding family.

For more information, visit us.campero.com.

About CMI Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero, a flagship brand of Corporación Multi Inversiones (CMI), has defined the regional chicken market for over 55 years. Since its 1971 founding in Guatemala by Dionisio Gutiérrez G., the brand has grown from a local favorite into a global powerhouse, serving over 80 million customers annually with its traditional flavor and excellent service. Today, Pollo Campero operates more than 350 restaurants across Guatemala, El Salvador, the United States, Mexico, Honduras and Ecuador. With a dedicated workforce of 8,000 employees, the brand remains a cornerstone of CMI Foods. Beyond the kitchen, Pollo Campero is committed to social impact. The Campero Institute has provided educational opportunities to employees for 30 years, while the Gran Rifa Únete a AYUVI has supported children with cancer for over two decades. Pollo Campero has also partnered with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital since 2018, supporting its lifesaving mission for nearly 10 years. As a cultural icon of Hispanic gastronomy, Pollo Campero continues to bring its unique flavor to families worldwide. For more information, visit www.campero.com.

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SOURCE Pollo Campero