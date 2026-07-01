Polyconcept North America Appoints Josh Militello as Chief Executive Officer

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyconcept North America ("PCNA" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of promotional products, today announced the appointment of Josh Militello as Chief Executive Officer, following a comprehensive search. Effective July 13, 2026, Mr. Militello will succeed Neil Ringel, who is retiring after more than seven years leading the Company and who will remain actively involved as an advisor and member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Militello joins PCNA following a distinguished career leading consumer products, branded goods and go-to-market organizations. Most recently, he served as President of Dometic Mobile Cooling, where he led the global Dometic, Igloo and Cool Gear brands. Prior to Dometic, he served as Senior Vice President of Igloo Products and held senior leadership roles with Masco Cabinetry, Bang & Olufsen America, HoMedics, Coleman and Lava World International.

"What drew me to PCNA was the quality of the business Neil and the team have built – the brands, the relationships and the people," said Mr. Militello. "I've spent my career in businesses where staying close to the customer is what drives growth, and that's exactly how I intend to approach this role. I'm looking forward to getting to work with this team and continuing to build something our customers and partners can count on."

"Leading PCNA has been the privilege of my professional career," said Mr. Ringel. "I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished together and grateful for the dedication, resilience and passion of our employees. We have built a strong foundation, assembled an exceptional leadership team and created significant momentum across the business. Josh is an exceptional leader, and I could not be more confident in his ability to lead this Company forward."

"Neil and the team have built a great business at PCNA – an industry leader with marquee brands, loyal distributor relationships and a commitment to operational excellence. We are deeply appreciative of Neil's leadership over the years and look forward to continuing to partner with him on the board," said Jesse Ge, Managing Director at Charlesbank Capital Partners, investors in PCNA. "We are also excited to welcome Josh, a customer-centric leader with a track record of growth. We look forward to supporting Josh and the PCNA team as they continue to grow and innovate in their industry."

About Polyconcept North America

Polyconcept North America is a leading supplier and manufacturer of branded merchandise, offering one of the industry's broadest portfolios of hard goods, apparel, drinkware, bags, writing instruments, and retail brands. Through its family of brands and global sourcing capabilities, PCNA helps distributors and their customers create meaningful brand experiences. The company's portfolio features respected brands including Leed's, Bullet, ETS Express, Trimark, and JournalBooks, offering distributors a comprehensive assortment of products, fast fulfillment, and trusted service, all backed by PCNA's industry-leading sourcing and decoration capabilities.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Founded in 1998, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a leading middle-market private investment firm with more than $21 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Drawing on nearly three decades of experience and sector insights, the firm takes a thematic approach to investing across its target sectors: business and consumer services, healthcare, industrials and technology. Charlesbank partners with talented management teams to help businesses unlock value and accelerate growth, with a focus on long-term value creation. The firm provides flexible capital through complementary private equity and credit strategies spanning management-led buyouts, opportunistic credit and technology investments. Charlesbank has offices in Boston and New York. For more information, visit charlesbank.com or follow Charlesbank on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

For Polyconcept: Mary Furto Senior Vice President of Marketing [email protected]

For Charlesbank Capital Partners: Prosek [email protected]

SOURCE Polyconcept North America (PCNA)