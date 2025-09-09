PCNA Welcomes Mark Gammon as VP of National Accounts and Buying Groups

Former Cap America CEO Joins Senior Sales Leadership Team to Drive Strategic Growth

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyconcept North America (PCNA), the leading supplier of promotional products, proudly announces the appointment of Mark Gammon as Vice President of National Accounts and Buying Groups. A respected leader in the promotional products industry, Gammon most recently served as CEO of Cap America, where he guided the company through significant growth and product innovation.

With more than 15 years of industry experience, including board service with PPAI since 2024, Gammon brings deep expertise in sales leadership and business development. At Cap America, he quickly advanced from Vice President of Sales to President and COO, before being named CEO in 2021. During his tenure, he oversaw the launch of new product lines, expanded into sporting goods, and positioned the company as a top supplier of team and promotional headwear.

"I am honored to contribute to PCNA's leadership in the promotional market by delivering customer-centric solutions that drive growth and success," said Gammon. "I'm passionate about the role promotional products play in brand recognition and engagement, and I look forward to applying my experience to further strengthen PCNA's leadership in the industry."

Prior to Cap America, Gammon spent eight years at The Vernon Company, where he built his foundation in sales management and client relationship development. His career-long commitment to the promotional products industry makes him an ideal fit for PCNA's sales leadership team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the PCNA family," said Neil Ringel, CEO of PCNA. "Mark knows this industry inside and out. His proven track record of growth, innovation, and leadership will drive even greater value for our distributor partners. He is truly an invaluable addition to our team, and his passion for building strong, customer-focused teams is exactly what we need to fuel our next phase of growth."

At PCNA, Gammon will oversee the national account and buying group teams within the sales department. He succeeds Bill Peterson, who has served as Vice President of Sales since 2021.

PCNA and Cap America partnered in 2024 to expand PCNA's headwear portfolio, a collaboration that highlighted shared values between the two companies. Cap America's reputation for exceptional embroidery, product innovation, and community commitment mirrors PCNA's values and ProudPath initiative, which champions sustainability and purpose-driven brands.

Gammon graduated summa cum laude from William Penn University and later earned a certificate in Disruptive Strategy from Harvard Business School, underscoring his commitment to continuous learning and leadership excellence.

