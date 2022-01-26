Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market to record USD 18.66 Mn growth | 47% of growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

Key Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2019-2024: USD 18.66 million Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70% YoY growth (%) in 2020: 4.93% Performing market contribution: APAC at 47% Key consumer countries: China , the US, Germany , Japan , and India

Regional Market Analysis

With 47% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a faster growth rate during 2019-2024.

The growing packaging industry and increasing agricultural activities are driving the growth of the polyhydroxyalkanoate market in APAC. In addition, the thriving e-commerce industry and rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries such as China and India will foster the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report .

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Bio-on Spa, Bluepha, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Danimer Scientific, Full Cycle Bioplastics, Kaneka Corp., Polyferm Canada Inc., RWDC Industries, Tepha Inc., and Yield10 Bioscience Inc. are some of the dominant players in the polyhydroxyalkanoate market.

The polyhydroxyalkanoate market is concentrated due to the presence of a few players. The vendors in the market are constantly adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Some vendors are focusing on forming strategic alliances with other players in the market to remain competitive.

For instance:

In April 2018 , Danimer Scientific signed a new partnership deal with Columbia Packaging Group to create compostable bags as well as film and roll-stock for the flexible packaging market. In November 2019 , the company decided to open its first Nodax PHA manufacturing plant in Winchester, US.

, Danimer Scientific signed a new partnership deal with Columbia Packaging Group to create compostable bags as well as film and roll-stock for the flexible packaging market. In , the company decided to open its first Nodax PHA manufacturing plant in Winchester, US. In February 2018 , Kaneka Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kaneka Aerospace (KAE), acquired the commercial rights, technologies, and patents to the benzoxazine-based high-performance composites business of Henkel AG & Co.

, Kaneka Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kaneka Aerospace (KAE), acquired the commercial rights, technologies, and patents to the benzoxazine-based high-performance composites business of Henkel AG & Co. In June 2019 , Kaneka Corporation launched an adhesive based-ingredient technology for its subsidiary KM Transderm. The technology contains a new base ingredient for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease-associated dementia.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding of various other vendors and their strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the polyhydroxyalkanoate market.

Increasing demand for biodegradable plastics:

Growing concerns over the use of plastics and increasing stringency of regulations are forcing vendors to focus on manufacturing biodegradable plastics. Also, consumers are becoming more conscious about the environment and are exhibiting high demand for bio-based and eco-friendly products. For instance, in 2018, bio-based products accounted for over 75% of the global biodegradable plastics market. All these factors are increasing the use of eco-friendly raw materials such as PHAs in applications across various industries such as packaging, medical, and industrial. Thus, the increasing demand for biodegradable plastics is expected to fuel the growth of the polyhydroxyalkanoate market during the forecast period.

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges,

Download our free sample report

Related Reports:

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 18.66 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bio-on Spa, Bluepha, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Danimer Scientific, Full Cycle Bioplastics, Kaneka Corp., Polyferm Canada Inc., RWDC Industries, Tepha Inc., and Yield10 Bioscience Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio