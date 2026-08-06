Polymarket Becomes An Official Prediction Market Partner of the New York Yankees

The partnership builds on Polymarket's expanding sports portfolio while connecting the New York company with one of baseball's most iconic franchises

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market, today announced it has become an Official Prediction Market Partner of the New York Yankees. Polymarket branding will appear on Yankee Stadium signage during Yankees games for the remainder of the 2026 Major League Baseball season. The partnership will also feature exclusive fan experiences, giving Yankees fans unique opportunities to engage with Polymarket throughout the season.

"We are excited to begin a relationship with Polymarket — Major League Baseball's prediction market partner," said Michael Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President, Partnerships. "Through signage and fan experience opportunities, we look forward to elevating Polymarket's brand awareness both at Yankee Stadium and across our fan base."

Highlights of the partnership include:

LED branding throughout Yankee Stadium before and during games, in addition to rotating home plate signage during locally televised Yankees games on YES Network and Prime Video

Premium hospitality, including Ford Field MVP Club tickets and single-game luxury suites

Exclusive fan experiences, including an outfield catch for children, Kids Run the Bases and line-up card delivery experiences

"We are proud to become a partner of one of the most iconic teams, not just in baseball, but in all of sports," said Ari Borod, President of Sports Business Development at Polymarket. "Yankees fans are among the most passionate in sports, and Yankee Stadium is a natural home for Polymarket, where the questions driving our markets come to life throughout the season."

The collaboration marks the latest addition to Polymarket's expanding sports portfolio, following recent partnerships with Bundesliga and Liga MX. Together, these relationships reflect the company's continued investment in expanding its presence across some of the world's most recognizable sports leagues and franchises.

To learn more, visit polymarket.com.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market platform, where participants trade on the outcomes of real-world events. By harnessing the wisdom of the crowd and the efficiency of markets, Polymarket generates real-time probability estimates that have proven to be among the most accurate forecasting tools available. Polymarket's markets span global politics, economics, science, technology, sports, culture, and more, attracting hundreds of thousands of participants worldwide. Polymarket US operates as a CFTC-regulated designated contract market under the Commodity Exchange Act. For more information, visit polymarket.com.

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SOURCE Polymarket