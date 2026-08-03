Polymarket Secures Exclusive ATP Tour Streaming Rights for Prediction Markets

Polymarket named Official Prediction Market Provider of the ATP Tour with ATP data distributed by Sportradar

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymarket today announced that it has become the Official Prediction Market Provider of the ATP Tour, securing exclusive streaming rights for all ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour matches within the prediction market category.

The agreement is with Tennis Data Innovations (TDI), an independent joint venture between ATP Tour, Inc. and ATP Media Holdings Limited responsible for managing, collecting, and commercializing official data and streaming rights across the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour. It will allow registered Polymarket users in the U.S. to watch all live ATP matches directly alongside opportunities to trade on relevant prediction markets. Official real-time data and odds for all matches delivered by TDI's exclusive distribution partner, Sportradar, will power timely settlements. The rights cover approximately 20,000 matches per ATP season, including main draw and qualifying singles and doubles matches across the ATP Tour.

Polymarket will also leverage Sportradar's integrity services.

"Tennis is a natural fit for prediction markets, with momentum shifting point by point and every match creating opportunities for expectations to change in real time," said Ari Borod, President of Sports Business Development at Polymarket. "By combining live ATP streaming with official data and prediction markets in one place, we're creating a more dynamic product allowing fans to experience and trade on markets relating to the game as it unfolds. We're excited to work with TDI and Sportradar to introduce this new experience across the Tour, while working closely with tennis governing bodies to help protect the integrity of the sport."

The deal further expands Polymarket's growing sports portfolio as the company continues to integrate prediction markets into the way fans follow live events.

"The way people follow and engage with sports continues to evolve, and we want tennis to be at the forefront of that change," said David Lampitt, CEO of TDI. "Polymarket has emerged as a leader in its category, and we're excited to welcome them as the Official Prediction Market Provider of the ATP Tour and give fans another way to connect with the sport throughout the season."

Polymarket's rights span the ATP calendar, including major events such as Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Cincinnati Open, and the Nitto ATP Finals, giving users access to prediction markets tied to some of the biggest tournaments in men's professional tennis.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market platform, where participants trade on the outcomes of real-world events. By harnessing the wisdom of the crowd and the efficiency of markets, Polymarket generates real-time probability estimates that have proven to be among the most accurate forecasting tools available. Polymarket's markets span global politics, economics, science, technology, sports, culture, and more, attracting hundreds of thousands of participants worldwide. Polymarket US operates as a CFTC-regulated designated contract market under the Commodity Exchange Act. For more information, visit polymarket.com.

About the ATP

As a global governing body of men's professional tennis, the ATP's mission is to serve tennis. The ATP entertains a billion global fans, showcases the world's greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspires the next generation of fans and players. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas, and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500, and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead to the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world's top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

About TDI

TDI was established in 2020 as an independent joint venture between ATP Tour, Inc. and ATP Media Holdings Limited to manage and commercialize data across a variety of global markets, including betting and media performance. TDI also manages live streaming for betting across approximately 20,000 tennis matches on the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour each season. Its mission is to create the best data and streaming products and services, access new audiences, and maximize the value of aggregated rights for the benefit of the sport and fan experience.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Polymarket