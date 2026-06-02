Polymarket Closes First Institutional Block Trade on a GPU Instrument

FalconX and AneraLabs execute the first on-chain institutional block trade tied to AI compute infrastructure.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market, today announced the first institutional block trade on its DeFi platform. This marks the first time a major institutional player has used a prediction market to take a sizeable position on GPU compute prices, effectively treating AI infrastructure costs as a tradeable financial asset class, supporting the thesis that prediction markets have the ability to function like commodity futures for the AI era, providing companies with real GPU exposure a legitimate venue to hedge their costs. The transaction was a six-figure block trade between FalconX, a leading digital asset prime brokerage, and AneraLabs, a company building the clearinghouse for AI risk. The transaction settled against the Ornn Compute Price Index, a transaction-based benchmark that tracks Nvidia H100 GPU compute rental pricing, developed by Ornn AI Inc. and available on the Bloomberg Terminal.

Nvidia H100 GPUs power the AI economy, and their cost has become one of the most consequential variables in institutional markets today. The Ornn Compute Price Index, the first compute index built exclusively from printed transactions, provides a structured benchmark for that exposure. This transaction marks the first time an institutional participant has used it to execute a prediction market hedge on-chain.

"This transaction highlights the accelerating demand for financial infrastructure in the compute space. We're proud to collaborate with pioneers like Polymarket to deliver deeper liquidity and clearer price discovery to this crucial, rapidly evolving commodity market," said Ravi Doshi, Global Co-Head of Markets at FalconX.

This trade represents an embedded hedge executed for a provider on the Anera Exchange, in support of a forward capacity contract for deliverable inference and offset of renewal risk. Polymarket's on-chain infrastructure and the Ornn Compute Price Index together deliver a direct, transparent venue to price and transfer AI compute risk at institutional scale.

"By building the first forward capacity markets for inference, we created commercial demand for compute cost hedging, and this trade represents the first major application of embedding prediction markets as a risk transfer tool for an entirely new asset class," said Vishwa Naik, Co-Founder and CEO of AneraLabs. "This trade proves the concept of our first-of-its-kind Inference Forward Market. "We appreciate the teams at Polymarket, FalconX, and Ornn for making this seamless."

Settlement is recorded on the Polygon blockchain as a permanent, publicly auditable record accessible to anyone, at a level of transparency traditional over-the-counter derivatives markets do not offer.

"Prediction markets are emerging as one of the most powerful venues for institutional block trades, and this transaction is proof," said Brooke Rizzetto, Head of Institutional Liquidity at Polymarket. "Seeing an institutional counterparty use Polymarket to hedge real GPU compute exposure at scale is exactly the future we have been building toward."

FalconX intends to serve as a dedicated market maker on Polymarket for Future block trades. AneraLabs, whose products span physical and financial derivatives for AI compute markets, worked with Polymarket to bring this trade to execution. Ornn AI Inc. provided the index infrastructure underpinning the transaction. Polymarket's market integrity framework, backed by its partnership with Chainalysis, holds institutional participants to the same standards governing all activity on the platform.

About FalconX

FalconX is a leading digital asset prime brokerage for the world's top institutions. We provide comprehensive access to global digital asset liquidity and a full range of trading services. Our 24/7 dedicated team for account, operational and trading needs enables investors to navigate markets around the clock. FalconX is backed by investors including Accel, Adams Street Partners, Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Hong Kong, Bengaluru, Singapore and Valletta. For more information, visit falconx.io or follow FalconX on X and LinkedIn.

About Anera

Anera is building the Clearinghouse for AI Risk. Their flagship product, Anera Exchange, is the world's first forward capacity market for inference, allowing tokens to be consumed like a utility. Anera builds and clears instruments to transfer financial risks within the AI supply chain, addressing the most pressing problems: utilization/capacity access and margin/price volatility. To learn more, visit the website anera.exchange, or follow their social media platforms on X and LinkedIn.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, billions of dollars of predictions have been made so far on Polymarket.

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SOURCE Polymarket