Pomifera® Relaunches with a Bold New Vision for Skincare: Not Big Beauty. Just Better.

The small-batch skincare brand unveils a refreshed identity and three new treatment oils powered by its proprietary Pomifera Oil.

MIAMI, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomifera®, a Shaklee brand and small-batch skincare brand powered by its proprietary Pomifera Oil, today announced a new collection of innovative treatment oils centered on a simple belief: beauty doesn't need to be bigger to be better.

Powered by Nature's Most Powerful Oil™

New Pomifera Oil Collection

While many formulas rely on familiar oils like argan, rosehip, marula, jojoba, or sea buckthorn, Pomifera stands apart with its exclusive, cold-pressed Osage Orange Seed Oil—a rare botanical backed by clinical performance and a distinctive farm-to-formulation story. Sustainably harvested from locally grown fruit and crafted through a gentle cold-press extraction process, Pomifera Oil aligns with today's demand for high performance, antioxidant-rich, barrier-supporting skincare that simplifies routines without compromising results. Its unique combination of powerful antioxidants, polyphenols, and essential fatty acids offers a differentiated approach to nourishing the skin barrier while promoting radiant, youthful-looking skin.

Clinical testing has shown Pomifera Oil has more antioxidant power per drop than other leading facial oils*, providing greater free radical neutralization to help defend against everyday environmental stressors that contribute to visible skin aging delivering a reduction in the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

Clinical studies also demonstrated significant improvements in skin hydration, radiance, smoothness, and the appearance of fine lines. **

After eight weeks:

90.6% said Pomifera Oil gave just the right amount of hydration

90.6% saw softer, smoother-looking skin

87.5% reported a healthy, radiant glow

84.4% noticed lines and wrinkles looked less visible

Introducing Three New Treatment Oils

Pomifera's newest skincare innovations, are each formulated with Nature's Most Powerful Oil® to address specific skin concerns:

PURE GLOW™ 100% Pure Treatment Oil — Anti-Aging + Radiance

— Anti-Aging + Radiance ROSE PLUMP™ Nourishing Treatment Oil — Plumps + Replenishes

— Plumps + Replenishes CYPRESS BALANCE™ Calming Treatment Oil — Balances + Clarifies

The new collection proudly carries the trusted EWG VERIFIED® mark, giving consumers targeted skincare solutions that meet rigorous ingredient transparency and safety standards, staying true to Pomifera's commitment to cleaner ingredients, transparent formulations, and products consumers can trust.

Meeting the Growing Demand for High-Performance, Naturally Powered Skincare

Facial oils have become one of the fastest-growing categories in beauty as consumers increasingly seek skincare that combines high performance with ingredient transparency. At the same time, demand has shifted beyond simple hydration toward antioxidant-rich formulas that support the skin barrier and support a healthy, natural glow. Naturally rich in antioxidants, polyphenols, vitamin E, plant sterols, and essential fatty acids, Pomifera Oil combines the lightweight feel of a carrier oil with the nourishing benefits of a botanical oil and the performance of a treatment oil—all in one ingredient.

"For too long, skincare has convinced people they need more—more products, more steps, more complexity," said Samantha Ballard, Pomifera Brand President. "We believe better skincare starts with better ingredients, thoughtful formulations, and a simpler approach that delivers real results. 'Not Big Beauty. Just Better.' is our commitment to creating products people can trust because they're grounded in science, crafted with intention, and inspired by nature."

More than a new look, the relaunch reinforces Pomifera's commitment to creating thoughtfully crafted skincare that is simple, effective, sustainably made, and clinically supported: Not Big Beauty. Just Better.

Pomifera's new line is available in the US and Canada. To learn more or explore the new collection, visit Pomifera.com.

About Pomifera

Pomifera is a small-batch, upcycled skincare brand powered by its proprietary Pomifera Oil, sustainably sourced from wild-grown Osage Orange fruit harvested throughout the American Midwest. Naturally rich in antioxidants, polyphenols, vitamin E, plant sterols, and essential fatty acids, Pomifera Oil has demonstrated greater antioxidant activity than many of the beauty industry's most recognized botanical oils while delivering clinically supported skincare benefits. Through thoughtfully crafted formulations, sustainable practices, and a community-first philosophy, Pomifera creates skincare that is simple, honest, humble—and proven by results.

For more information, visit www.pomifera.com

* In this study all five of the test materials displayed some degree of antioxidant activity and were able to scavenge DPPH free radicals. The results were expressed as an EC50 value (the concentration of the material which scavenged 50% of the free radicals) and ranked in descending order of their antioxidant activity with the most effective at the top of the list.

** Under the conditions of a clinical study using Clarity 3D imaging with a population of 33 users over an 8 week period, Pomifera Oil was found to provide a significant clinical improvements and consumer perception in multiple skin parameters.

SOURCE SHAKLEE CORPORATION