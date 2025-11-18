Shaklee Announces Samantha Ballard as Pomifera® Brand President to Lead Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomifera®, a purpose-driven beauty brand under the umbrella of Shaklee Corporation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Samantha Ballard as President. In this role, Samantha will lead the brand's strategic direction, field engagement, product portfolio evolution, and community growth as Pomifera accelerates its next chapter of impact.

Samantha brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the beauty, wellness, and direct-selling industries. Prior to joining Pomifera, Samantha held senior leadership roles at several prominent direct-selling companies, where she was instrumental in launching new product platforms, scaling leadership, and elevating brand purpose in crowded markets. Her leadership philosophy aligns closely with Pomifera's mission and values.

Before stepping into executive leadership, Samantha began her career in the field, where she developed a deep understanding of the consultant experience and the power of community-driven growth.

"At Pomifera, we've always believed that beauty, integrity, and community go hand in hand," said Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO of Shaklee. "Samantha's leadership, track record, and values align perfectly with our mission. We are confident she will lead our brand and our field with authenticity, clarity, and passion. Samantha joins Pomifera as part of our increased investment to bring the benefits of the powerful Pomifera oil to millions of consumers."

"I am truly honored to join the Pomifera family," said Samantha Ballard. "From the moment I learned about the brand's commitment to integrity, community, and empowerment, I knew I was a fit. I look forward to working alongside cofounder Lindsay Colombe and our team of Brand Partners to build something meaningful, authentic, and impactful, where every person feels seen, valued, and supported."

About Pomifera

Pomifera is a clean beauty brand built on honesty, simplicity, and sustainability. Powered by our signature Pomifera Oil—cold-pressed from the Osage Orange fruit and rich in antioxidants and omega-6 fatty acids—Pomifera delivers high-performing skincare that's clean, cruelty-free, and carbon-neutral. Founded in Iowa, every product reflects our belief that beauty should be both effective and responsible. For more information, visit www.pomifera.com or follow @pomifera on Instagram.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million members and ambassadors in North America and Asia. With a complete wellness portfolio, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to look, feel, and live younger longer. For more information about new Shaklee Sparkling Protein, please visit www.shaklee.com , follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

SOURCE SHAKLEE CORPORATION