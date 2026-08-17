Pond Lehocky Giordano Accelerates National Expansion: Launches California Lemon Law Practice and New Mexico Workers' Compensation Office

The office openings mark a milestone in Pond Lehocky's aggressive 2026 growth strategy. Following recent expansions into Seattle and New Jersey, and the opening of a second Pittsburgh office, the firm has expanded its attorney headcount by more than 50% this year alone. The firm's strategy is not only to open more offices, but to build a national platform that delivers the same high-quality legal representation and client experience in underserved markets across the country.

Momentum and Priorities:

Pond Lehocky's aggressive national growth strategy is fueled by recent expansion momentum, strong regional demand, and its commitment to addressing systemic legal gaps, which includes:

Critical need for representation in Seattle: The firm's newly opened Seattle office secured over 200 cases in its first three months, proving an immense demand for aggressive worker representation in heavy-industry hubs like aerospace and manufacturing.

Filling critical representation needs: New Mexico workers injured on the job have faced severe attorney shortages, with state agencies previously issuing self-help packets to unrepresented workers to represent themselves.

Targeting rushed EV defects: A record surge in vehicle defects as automakers rush electric vehicles (EVs) to market. In California alone, Lemon Law filings have surged by over 50% year-over-year.

"We believe the level of representation for injured workers is simply not adequate across the country," said Sam Pond, Founder and Managing Partner, Pond Lehocky. "Injured workers and drivers nationwide deserve the same high-caliber legal support we can offer in Pennsylvania, and we are determined to bring that standard to every corner of the country. While California Lemon Law represents a new practice area for our firm, it reflects the same mission that has guided us from day one, standing up for people when powerful companies and insurance systems have the upper hand. Whether someone is injured on the job or driving a defective vehicle, they deserve an advocate who will fight relentlessly on their behalf."

Strategic Western Expansion: Bringing Case Care In-House

Rather than continuing to refer out claims in high-demand Western markets, Pond Lehocky is actively building physical practices to deliver direct, end-to-end client service. The firm evaluates expansion opportunities based on where injured workers and consumers face the greatest barriers to experienced legal representation, prioritizing markets where it believes it can make the greatest impact.

The Seattle office opened on March 1, and the new Albuquerque, New Mexico office officially opened on August 1. The Albuquerque office is led by Jonathan Elms, who brings nearly two decades of legal experience, as a worker's compensation attorney. Injured workers who previously had to represent themselves now have access to a growing office, where they can receive top-tier, battle-tested legal representation in-house from start to settlement.

"Our Seattle office was up and running with 200 cases in just three months because injured workers were desperate for real representation," said Dylan Pond, Chief Revenue Officer and Partner. "When we identify broken regional systems, like New Mexico's, we don't just route phone calls, we build infrastructure, hire top litigators, and fix the problem quickly. That approach is what will continue to guide our New Mexico operations and national growth strategy as we build a coast-to-coast platform for injured workers and consumers in need of representation."

Advocating for Consumers: The New California Lemon Law Practice

Based in Orange County and serving drivers statewide, the new Southern California office is anchored by experienced civil litigator Kaio Carter, who now serves as Practice Chair of California Lemon Law, which officially launches today. While Pond Lehocky plans to expand into personal injury and workers' compensation in California in late 2026, its immediate focus addresses a boom in auto warranty litigation.

Automakers rushing new technology and electric vehicles to market have created widespread consumer reliability issues. A study from J.D. Power showed one electric vehicle maker averaged 266 problems per 100 vehicles, which is roughly, 48% to 79% higher than traditional internal combustion cars. Led by persistent battery glitches, charging failures, and complex software defects, Lemon Law defects disproportionately impact working-class drivers and families relying on dependable daily transportation.

California's Lemon Law was designed to protect consumers under the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, but manufacturers routinely deploy aggressive legal teams to drag out repairs and wear drivers down. Pond Lehocky's national resources and trial mindset are available all across California. By bringing Pond Lehocky's national resources and trial-first approach to California, the firm is expanding its long-standing commitment to fighting for individuals facing well-funded corporate opponents.

For Pond Lehocky, expansion isn't about entering more markets, it's about identifying communities where legal representation is needed most and building the infrastructure needed to better serve workers and consumers for the long term. That philosophy will continue to guide the firm's growth as it expands into new markets while remaining focused on delivering hands-on, client-centered advocacy.

About Pond Lehocky: Pond Lehocky is the largest workers' compensation and disability law firm in Pennsylvania, having won more than 100,000 cases and recovered over $1 billion for clients. The firm is actively expanding its footprint to help injured workers, disabled Americans, and consumers secure the compensation and benefits they deserve across the United States. For more, visit https://www.pondlehocky.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP