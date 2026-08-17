Poolking Advances Fiberglass Sand Filter Technology for Large-Scale Water Treatment Projects

Bobbin-wound fiberglass pressure vessels offer commercial project developers a lighter, corrosion-resistant alternative to traditional stainless-steel tanks, helping simplify transportation and installation for large-scale aquatic infrastructure.

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangdong Poolking Filtration Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Poolking), a China-based manufacturer of pool equipment and commercial water-treatment solutions, is expanding the application of fiberglass filtration technology in a segment of the industry traditionally dominated by stainless steel: large-scale water treatment systems for water parks, artificial lagoons, aquariums, public aquatic facilities and other commercial infrastructure.

Poolking’s pool equipment and commercial water-treatment solutions

At the center of the company's commercial portfolio is its bobbin-wound fiberglass sand filter range, manufactured using the company's fiberglass bobbin-winding technology based on a continuous filament-winding process widely adopted in composite pressure-vessel production. Poolking manufactures fiberglass filtration vessels in diameters of up to 3 meters, with standard working pressure ratings ranging from 2.5 to 4.0 bar, supporting commercial filter and horizontal filter configurations designed for high-capacity filtration systems handling tens of thousands of cubic meters of circulating water.

For engineering firms and EPC contractors, choosing filtration equipment has become a broader lifecycle decision that goes well beyond the specification sheet. As commercial aquatic infrastructure grows in scale, transportation efficiency, installation requirements, corrosion resistance and long-term operating performance carry increasing weight alongside hydraulic capacity and pressure ratings.

That shift is unfolding against broader expansion across the global water-treatment equipment industry, of which pool and aquatic filtration is one specialized segment. Grand View Research estimates the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market at approximately US$71 billion in 2025, with projected growth to more than US$106 billion by 2033, driven by industrial development, stricter pollution-control requirements and continued investment in water infrastructure. Against that backdrop, developers of large aquatic and commercial pool projects are placing greater emphasis on equipment logistics, installation efficiency and lifecycle cost.

Poolking builds these tanks using bobbin winding: fiberglass rovings are wound onto a rotating mold under tension, in patterns engineered for the specific tank size, until the wall builds up to its target thickness. Once the resin cures, what comes off the mold is a composite shell with even wall thickness throughout and corrosion resistance that comes from the material itself, not a coating that can eventually wear through. Chemical processing plants and desalination facilities have relied on similar filament-wound vessel technology for decades, largely because the strength-to-weight ratio holds up under pressure without adding the bulk that steel requires; industrial water treatment is one of several sectors where the same underlying composite-engineering principles apply.

Poolking applies the same composite engineering principles to commercial pool and aquatic filtration, extending proven manufacturing methods into the pool filter market.

Within commercial filtration projects, stainless-steel tanks have traditionally been selected because of their structural performance. Fiberglass offers an alternative solution by combining pressure capability suitable for commercial applications with lower vessel weight and inherent corrosion resistance. Those characteristics can simplify overseas transportation, reduce onsite handling requirements and improve suitability for coastal, humid or chemically demanding environments.

Water efficiency is another factor influencing equipment selection across the sector. A recent World Bank report on water reuse notes that global reuse capacity has roughly tripled over the past two decades and continues to grow at nearly 7 percent annually, reflecting increasing efforts by utilities and industries to reduce pressure on freshwater resources.

In addition to its fiberglass sand filters, Poolking has developed its Perlite Filter, a regenerative media filtration solution designed for applications requiring filtration precision of up to 1 micron while reducing water consumption.

"Commercial filtration systems are evaluated very differently today than they were a decade ago," said Victor P., General Manager of Poolking. "Hydraulic performance remains fundamental, but engineers are increasingly assessing the complete lifecycle of a filtration vessel, from manufacturing and transportation to installation, maintenance and long-term operation. Material selection has become part of the engineering conversation because it affects far more than the equipment itself."

Beyond filtration vessels, Poolking manufactures integrated pool water treatment systems incorporating pool filters, commercial filtration equipment, circulation pumps, variable-frequency pump technology, disinfection systems and LED underwater lighting. The integrated product portfolio enables distributors, OEM/ODM partners and EPC contractors to source coordinated solutions from a single manufacturer.

Application requirements vary significantly across aquatic projects. Water parks require systems capable of handling high visitor loads and continuous circulation. Aquariums and aquaculture facilities depend on stable water quality control. Large artificial lagoons and landscape water features require efficient hydraulic management across extensive water volumes, while resorts, spas and residential pools increasingly prioritize automation, energy efficiency and simplified operation.

Poolking's commercial filtration equipment has been supplied for projects including large-volume sand filtration systems for marine-life parks in southern and eastern China, batch orders of ozone reactors for multiple marine park projects, and filtration equipment for zoo and aquarium facilities in Europe. These projects span tourism, marine life support and public aquatic infrastructure.

The company brings more than 21 years of manufacturing experience and operates approximately 60,000 square meters of production facilities in Guangdong, China. Its manufacturing operations integrate bobbin winding, robotic spraying, CNC-controlled winding and precision water-jet cutting while continuing to advance production automation. Every export product undergoes 100% factory testing before shipment, and products supplied to international markets comply with CE and ISO certification requirements.

Today, Poolking supplies fiberglass sand filters, commercial filters, filtration systems and integrated pool water treatment systems to customers in more than 70 countries and regions, serving international distributors, OEM/ODM partners and EPC contractors involved in commercial aquatic and water-treatment projects.

About Poolking

Guangdong Poolking Filtration Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a China-based pool filter manufacturer specializing in fiberglass filtration systems, swimming pool equipment and commercial water-treatment solutions. The company serves distributors, OEM/ODM partners and engineering contractors in more than 70 countries and regions worldwide.

Media Contact

Guangdong Poolking Filtration Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.Poolking.co

Reference:

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/water-and-wastewater-treatment-equipment-market

https://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/water/publication/scaling-water-reuse?

SOURCE Guangdong Poolking Filtration Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.