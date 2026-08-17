Poolside Infrastructure Company Announces New CFO Justin Lagasse

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poolside Infrastructure Company (PIC), an infrastructure developer supporting next-generation AI development, has appointed Justin Lagasse as its new Chief Financial Officer. As PIC continues to scale its operations, Lagasse joins a team of experienced leaders advancing Project Horizon, PIC's flagship data center campus in West Texas.

Lagasse is a finance and accounting executive with nearly two decades of capital markets and infrastructure experience. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Controller of Avangrid, one of America's leading energy companies and a member of the Iberdrola Group, with roughly $10 billion in revenue and $50 billion in asset base across its regulated utilities and one of the country's largest renewables businesses. While at Avangrid, Lagasse led multi-disciplinary activities including accounting, tax, treasury, corporate planning and budgeting, administration, finance strategy, sustainability, and investor relations. He has executed billions in financing agreements and was the principal responsible for Avangrid's SEC financial filings. He navigated the successful delisting of Avangrid from the New York Stock Exchange in December 2025 and led a full finance transformation into a premier business partner organization.

"The opportunity in front of us at PIC is generational and narrow," said Lagasse. "The constraint on AI innovation and growth is the ability to firm power capacity at gigawatt scale, on an AI timeline. I left a role that I valued because PIC is built to solve exactly that, and I look forward to bringing my two decades of leadership in financing expertise to help deliver on that goal."

"PIC is on a fast-track forward trajectory, and its investments today – in both its people and infrastructure – are laying the groundwork for the next phase of transformative growth, innovation, and industry leadership," said PIC CEO Robert Bonar. "With Justin leading and overseeing the company's financial operations, PIC is well equipped to deliver and help power frontier AI models."

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About Poolside Infrastructure Company

Founded in 2026, Poolside Infrastructure Company is focused on reimagining how digital infrastructure is developed and scaled responsibly. The company is currently developing its flagship campus, Project Horizon, a 400 MW data center in unincorporated Pecos County, Texas.

SOURCE Poolside Infrastructure Company