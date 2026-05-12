Pop & Bottle Enters Functional Hydration Category With New Line of Matcha Coconut Water

Available at Sprouts with additional retailers to come, the new line delivers refreshing flavor, natural electrolytes, and clean energy

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop & Bottle, the organic RTD coffee and tea brand known for its clean, functional lattes, is expanding into hydration with the launch of a new Matcha Coconut Water product line. As the #1 brand in the ready-to-drink matcha category, this launch builds on Pop & Bottle's leadership and innovation in the matcha space. The new product collection, combining vibrant ceremonial-grade matcha with refreshing coconut water, delivers effortless hydration with a calm, focused lift.

Pop & Bottle

Now available at Sprouts nationwide and expanding to additional retailers later this year, the line features three refreshing flavors made with organic ingredients and without added sugar. By bringing together two ingredients consumers know and love (matcha and coconut water), Pop & Bottle has created a clean, craveable functional beverage that hydrates, energizes and refuels, in one refreshing sip. Flavors include:

Matcha Coconut Water – Lightly earthy, naturally sweet, and perfectly balanced with 25mg of caffeine and 640mg of natural electrolytes

– Lightly earthy, naturally sweet, and perfectly balanced with 25mg of caffeine and 640mg of natural electrolytes Pomegranate Berry Matcha Coconut Water – Sweet blackberry and tart pomegranate with 25mg of caffeine and 600mg of natural electrolytes

– Sweet blackberry and tart pomegranate with 25mg of caffeine and 600mg of natural electrolytes Citrus Matcha Coconut Water – Bright citrus and a hint of fresh ginger with 25mg of caffeine and 640mg of natural electrolytes

"Pop & Bottle was built on the idea that daily wellness rituals should be both delightful and nourishing," said Amelia Winslow, Vice President of Marketing at Pop & Bottle. "Craveable coffee and tea lattes is where we got our start; expanding into hydration feels like a natural evolution. With Matcha Coconut Water, we're bringing our clean, ingredient-first philosophy to hydration, combining natural electrolytes, balanced energy, and refreshing flavor in a way that feels effortless and enjoyable."

In addition to the hydration line, Pop & Bottle is introducing two new ready-to-drink Matcha Almond Milk Lattes this month, also available at Sprouts and soon expanding:

Vanilla Bean Matcha Almond Milk Latte – Lightly sweetened with coconut nectar and full of rich vanilla flavor, this creamy plant-based latte is designed to uplift and delight.

– Lightly sweetened with coconut nectar and full of rich vanilla flavor, this creamy plant-based latte is designed to uplift and delight. Blueberry Matcha Almond Milk Latte – Vibrant matcha meets fruity blueberry juice in this indulgent sweet treat that will make you feel as good as it tastes.

In all its matcha products, Pop & Bottle uses organic, ceremonial-grade matcha sourced from the highest quality green tea leaves. This pure matcha is naturally rich in antioxidants and polyphenols while providing balanced, slow-release energy without the crash. Combined with 600+mg of natural electrolytes from coconut water and no added sugar, Matcha Coconut Water reflects the brand's continued commitment to clean ingredients, functional benefits, and supporting the precious daily rituals consumers can't imagine living without.

For more information, visit popandbottle.com, and follow along on Instagram @popandbottle and TikTok @popandbottle.

About Pop & Bottle:

Pop & Bottle, founded by best friends Jash Mehta and Blair Hardy, is dedicated to creating delicious, wholesome plant-based coffee and tea products. Its lineup includes ready-to-drink matcha and coffee lattes and unsweetened black cold brew, always made without refined sugar and crafted from responsibly sourced ingredients. Today, Pop & Bottle products are available in approximately 20,000 stores nationwide. Discover more at www.popandbottle.com and follow along on Instagram and TikTok @popandbottle.

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SOURCE Pop & Bottle