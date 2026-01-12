Sip Into Good: Pop & Bottle Announces Limited Edition Line Of Coffee And Matcha Products To Celebrate The Streaming Release of Wicked

Available for purchase in January at Target, Whole Foods, Walmart and more

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the streaming release of Wicked: For Good, Pop & Bottle is launching a limited-edition line of "Wickedly Good" coffee and matcha products. The ready-to-drink latte brand invites consumers to host enchanted streaming parties, create theatrical mocktails, and enter an exclusive sweepstakes to "do good" in their communities via their collaborative campaign.

Pop & Bottle

This launch features flavors that give you a moment so good, it feels Wicked! This new lineup includes an Ozpresso Cold Brew and Coffee Concentrate, Strawberry Matcha, Vanilla Oat Milk Latte, and Matcha Oat Milk Latte. Along with these new flavors, Pop & Bottle will be allowing Wicked fans to "do good" with an incentive, giving away nearly $5,000 in prizes to celebrate the streaming launch of the Wicked For Good movie. Product will be available for purchase beginning in January at select retailers, including Target, Whole Foods, Walmart and more.

This limited-edition launch is designed to spark joy and deliver feel-good energy with every sip. Pop & Bottle believes your latte ritual should be more than a quick caffeine fix, but rather a moment of intentional indulgence and everyday self-care. Crafted with super clean ingredients and taste that delights, these lattes invite you to channel your inner Glinda and savor a ritual that leaves you feeling truly changed for good.

"We want consumers to actually sip into good - good flavors and good for you products. Our commitment to clean, organic ingredients ensures that every sip tastes good, does good, and empowers you to indulge in a moment of delight, without compromise," says Amelia Winslow, Vice President of Marketing at Pop & Bottle.

Consumers who purchase Wicked-themed or specially marked bottles of Pop & Bottle can host enchanted streaming parties, craft wickedly good mocktails, and scan a QR code to enter to win magical experiences and limited merch. Prizes totaling nearly $5,000 will be awarded to monthly winners at the end of January, February, and March. Pop & Bottle's limited-edition products are available beginning in January at select retailers, including Target, Whole Foods, Walmart and more, and will be available while supplies last.

ABOUT POP & BOTTLE:

Pop & Bottle, founded by Blair Hardy and Jash Mehta, is a female-founded brand dedicated to creating delicious, wholesome plant-based coffee and tea products. Its lineup includes ready-to-drink matcha and coffee lattes, unsweetened black cold brew, and coffee concentrate, all made without dairy or refined sugar and crafted from responsibly sourced, high-quality ingredients. Today, Pop & Bottle products are available in approximately 20,000 stores nationwide. Discover more at www.popandbottle.com and follow along on Instagram @popandbottle.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Pop & Bottle