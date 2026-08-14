POPE LEO XIV AND ANDREA BOCELLI JOIN TOGETHER IN A HISTORIC "CANTICLE OF PEACE" WITH THE SUPPORT OF BANVELCA

Banvelca Foundation is committed to supporting initiatives that bring young people together through the power of culture Post this

Held recently at Borgo Laudato si', the gathering brought together 164 children and young people from ABF Voices, the global educational program of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, for an inspiring experience that brought together music, spirituality, and a call for harmony among peoples. The event was held as part of the celebrations marking the eighth centenary of the death of Saint Francis of Assisi.

The young participants came from different communities around the world affected by conflict, poverty and situations of vulnerability. This diversity became an essential part of the gathering's message, highlighting the power of art to create spaces for dialogue, hope, and reconciliation.

During his reflection, Pope Leo XIV highlighted the significance of listening to different voices transformed into a common expression. "In this sense, the choir becomes a symbol of concord and cooperation," he said.

Culture and Philanthropy as Instruments for Connection

The support of initiatives such as "Canticle of Peace" reflects the mission of Banvelca Foundation, the Herrera Velutini family's philanthropic arm dedicated to cultural sponsorship, heritage preservation, and international philanthropy, supporting cultural initiatives as well as social and educational programs around the world.

For Melanie Herrera Velutini, President of Banvelca Foundation, the gathering reflects precisely this vision. "Supporting an initiative that brings together young people whose lives have been shaped by such different circumstances reminds us of the power of culture to create common ground. These are precisely the kinds of programs we are committed to supporting, both as a Foundation and as a family."

A Message for Future Generations

During one of the central moments of the gathering, Leo XIV delivered a message especially to the young people: "Remember that you have been created for great things and that the whole world is not enough to satisfy your thirst for meaning and happiness." The Pontiff also prayed for peace in places that continue to suffer the consequences of violence.

The gathering, which marked the culmination of ten days of fellowship and formation for the members of ABF Voices, concluded with the Lord's Prayer, the sign of peace, the apostolic blessing and a performance of "Amazing Grace" by Andrea Bocelli and the choir. "Every voice carries with it a story, a heritage and a hope," said Maestro Andrea Bocelli, founder of ABF. "When so many voices come together, from afar and from such diverse life experiences, something happens that goes beyond singing: the possibility to recognize one another, to listen to one another, to feel less distant from one another. Music has this gift. It does not erase differences, but transforms them into harmony."

"Canticle of Peace" left a powerful and lasting image in Castel Gandolfo: 164 voices from diverse backgrounds united through music before the Pontiff, embodying his message that harmony does not require differences to disappear, but rather invites us to embrace them.

SOURCE Banvelca