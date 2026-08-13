POPSTROKE REVEALS THE MOST OVER-THE-TOP MINI GOLF COURSES EVER BUILT, COMING TO INTERNATIONAL DRIVE IN ORLANDO WITH WATERFALLS, CAVES AND SHARKS

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PopStroke, a national golf entertainment brand with more than 20 venues across the U.S., today unveiled a first look at the most elaborate miniature golf courses ever built, coming to its International Drive flagship location in Orlando this December. The two 18-hole courses take guests across waterfalls, through a cave, and directly past six sharks and stingrays.

A river system winds throughout the property, flowing beneath pedestrian bridges, cascading over waterfalls reaching 13 feet tall, and surrounding guests across both custom-designed putting courses. One course rises in elevation over the course of play, with holes built directly on top of the property's largest waterfall. Mini waterfalls appear throughout both courses. At the center of the property, guests enter a cave and play directly past a tank housing six sharks and stingrays.

Every hole features misters, shade trees, and fans to keep guests comfortable, along with interactive digital scoreboards, hole-in-one cameras, and app-based scoring. Guests can also order food and drinks through the PopStroke app, with drink delivery available anywhere on the course.

The two-story venue also includes indoor and outdoor dining, a rooftop terrace overlooking the greens, a beer garden, and a children's playground. The venue's restaurant, BarTenders Eatery, anchors the food and beverage program with a chef-driven menu, an ice cream parlor, and five bars including an on-course walk-up bar.

"International Drive is known for incredible entertainment, and we're raising the bar by building the biggest, most impressive courses we've ever created. We're bringing something that surprises guests around every corner, with features you simply wouldn't expect to see on a mini golf course and won't find anywhere else. From the moment you step onto the course, every turn will deliver a wow moment. We're excited to bring this mini golf and restaurant experience to life and give Orlando something entirely new to experience," said Greg Bartoli, Founder and CEO of PopStroke.

Orlando welcomed a record 76.7 million visitors in 2025, more than any other U.S. destination. Located at 8554 International Drive, adjacent to one of the world's busiest convention centers, the Orange County Convention Center, PopStroke's International Drive flagship was purpose-built to serve both convention attendees and leisure travelers. The venue includes five bars, multiple event spaces, full-venue buyout capabilities, and is now accepting inquiries for corporate and group events in 2027.

Watch the First-Look Video on Youtube: https://psgolf.co/IDrive

For media, partnership,and other inquiries related to PopStroke International Drive, contact [email protected]

About PopStroke: PopStroke is a hospitality-focused golf entertainment brand founded by Greg Bartoli, combining mini golf, chef-driven dining, and event-driven social spaces. Headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, and Dallas, Texas, and backed by investors Tiger Woods and TaylorMade, PopStroke operates over 20 destinations nationally.

SOURCE PopStroke