Population Health Management Market Size to Grow by USD 11.89 bn | Adoption of Healthcare IT to Drive Growth | Technavio

Some of the primary growth drivers for the population health management market are the adoption of healthcare IT, increasing number of specialty and multi-chain hospitals, and growing incidence of chronic disorders, according to Technavio. However, factors such as rising cost of installation of population health management platforms may challenge market growth.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The population health management market has been segmented by component into software and services.

The software segment has experienced significant market share growth.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the population health management market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America .

, , APAC, MEA, and . 59% of the growth will originate from North America .

of the growth will originate from . The US and Canada are the key countries for the population health management market in North America .

are the key countries for the population health management market in . The increasing number of specialty and multi-chain hospitals will drive the population health management market growth in North America during the forecast period.

To learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market, View a Free Sample

Notes:

The population health management market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The population health management market is segmented by component (software and services) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America ).

, , APAC, MEA, and ). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Arcadia Solutions LLC, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., eClinicalWorks LLC, HealthEC LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., and ZeOmega Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: The health intelligent virtual assistant market has been segmented by technology (speech recognition, text-to-speech, and voice recognition) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The health intelligent virtual assistant market has been segmented by technology (speech recognition, text-to-speech, and voice recognition) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report Medical Practice Management Software Market: The medical practice management software market has been segmented by end-user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, physicians, and pharmacists), deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Population Health Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 59% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arcadia Solutions LLC, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., eClinicalWorks LLC, HealthEC LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., and ZeOmega Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio