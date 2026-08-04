The Fast-Growing Roman-Style Pizza Brand Brings a More Authentic, Chef-Made Pizza Experience to the Frozen Aisle

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PORTA, the frozen Italian pizza brand known for its handmade Roman-style pizzas and authentic Italian ingredients, today announced its launch in Target stores nationwide and on Target.com. Fueled by category-leading sales velocity and a proven ability to bring new consumers into the frozen aisle, PORTA continues to expand its retail footprint across North America, bringing its presence to 4,500 doors nationwide.

PORTA brings a taste of Italy to Target stores nationwide.

The Target launch represents a major milestone for PORTA, introducing more U.S. consumers to convenient, chef-made pizza rooted in Italian culinary tradition. Since entering the U.S. market in 2024, PORTA has rapidly expanded its retail presence and built a loyal following among shoppers looking for high-quality meals, reflecting growing consumer demand for premium frozen foods made with simple, recognizable ingredients and authentic culinary traditions. The addition of PORTA further strengthens Target's premium food assortment, bringing greater differentiation to the frozen aisle and supporting a more elevated guest experience.

"Growing up, dinner was never just another meal—it was how our family connected. When we started PORTA, our goal was simple: bring the same care, craftsmanship, and ingredients we use in our restaurants into people's homes without asking them to compromise," said Cosimo Mammoliti, Restaurateur and Founder of PORTA. "Seeing PORTA on Target shelves means more families can experience authentic Italian pizza any night of the week, and that's something I'm incredibly proud of."

PORTA's Roman-style pizzas are handmade by chefs using traditional techniques and ingredients sourced from regions throughout Italy. Each pizza begins with 100% Italian flour from Le Marche, produced by a fourth-generation, family-run mill, and is made with 24-hour slow-fermented dough to create PORTA's signature light, airy crust. Finished with vine-ripened tomatoes from Campania, extra virgin olive oil from Puglia, and thoughtfully selected toppings, every pizza is hand-stretched, assembled by hand, and flash frozen at peak freshness to preserve its flavor and texture. Crafted with simple, recognizable ingredients and no dough conditioners, preservatives, or artificial additives, PORTA delivers a pizzeria-style experience of Italian pizza that can be prepared at home in minutes.

Four PORTA varieties are now available for a suggested retail price of $11.99 at participating Target stores nationwide and on Target.com:

Pepperoni - Naturally cured pepperoni dusted with fragrant fennel, creamy mozzarella, and vibrant tomato sauce come together on our light and crispy Roman-style.

Margherita - Creamy Fior di Latte mozzarella, vibrant tomato sauce, and fragrant basil come together on our light and crispy Roman-style crust for a timeless pizza inspired by the simplicity of Italy's most iconic flavors.

Mushroom & Fontina - Hand-sliced mushrooms, creamy Fontina cheese, and rich truffle béchamel made with real Italian truffles come together on our light and crispy Roman-style crust for a truly irresistible pizza inspired by the flavors of Northern Italy.

Sweet & Spicy Soppressata - Authentic Italian salami, creamy mozzarella, vibrant tomato sauce, and a drizzle of our housemade peperoncini honey sauce come together on our light and crispy Roman-style crust for the perfect balance of sweet heat and bold flavor.

"PORTA is helping transform one of grocery's most established categories by raising expectations for what frozen pizza can be and proving that convenience does not have to come at the expense of quality," said Abby Haines, President of PORTA. "The brand has remained true to authentic Italian craftsmanship and a strong commitment to quality ingredients while making chef-made pizza accessible at home. As demand for premium frozen food continues to grow, we're excited to continue elevating the consumer experience and help shape the future of the category."

Mammoliti, the child of Italian immigrants, founded PORTA to bring an authentic taste of Italy to more tables through premium, convenient and chef-made meals. The Target launch advances that vision while marking a significant new chapter in PORTA's continued U.S. growth.

For more information, visit www.eatporta.com/en-us or follow @eatporta on Instagram.

About PORTA

PORTA offers authentic frozen Italian pizzas, meticulously crafted with the finest ingredients sourced directly from Italy. Founded by renowned Italian chef and restaurateur Cosimo Mammoliti, PORTA brings the taste of Italy to homes across North America with its chef-crafted, restaurant-quality pizzas. Each pizza is handmade by chefs, using traditional techniques and premium ingredients to ensure an authentic Italian dining experience. PORTA pizzas are flash-frozen to preserve their rich flavors and freshness, making them convenient and easy to prepare at home. With a commitment to quality and authenticity, PORTA is dedicated to sharing the true taste of Italy with consumers everywhere. For more information, visit www.eatporta.com/en-us.

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SOURCE PORTA