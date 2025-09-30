PORTA Gains Momentum in the U.S. Market with Continued Growth

The Roman-Style Frozen Pizza Brand Expands Distribution, Debuts Its Newest Flavor, and Unveils Refreshed Packaging

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PORTA , the authentic Italian frozen pizza brand, continues to experience strong growth across the U.S. since entering the market in 2024. In just over one year, the brand has rapidly expanded its retail footprint and built a loyal following of consumers seeking restaurant-quality pizza at home.

Since debuting in July 2024, PORTA has become one of the fastest-growing names in the frozen aisle. Rising demand has led the brand to scale production at its state-of-the-art 40,000-square-foot facility, fueling sales growth of more than 2.5x year-over-year. In just one year, millions of pizzas have been enjoyed nationwide, with PORTA now sold in over 2,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Gelson's Markets, and an expanding roster of natural grocers.

Building on this momentum, PORTA is expanding its lineup with the launch of the Sweet & Spicy Soppressata pizza, now available nationwide at Whole Foods Market. Alongside the product launch, the brand is introducing refreshed packaging that emphasizes its authentic Italian ingredients and premium positioning. The vibrant, colorful boxes stand out on the shelves, reflecting PORTA's mission to bring the true taste of Italy into homes.

"Launching PORTA in the United States this past year has been an incredible journey," said Cosimo Mammoliti, restaurateur and founder of PORTA. "As we continue to grow, we remain true to our mission of bringing the highest-quality pizzas into homes nationwide while sharing the flavors of our Italian heritage. We're excited to introduce Sweet & Spicy Soppressata, already a top-three seller in Canada, to Whole Foods shoppers across the country."

Founded by renowned Italian chef and restaurateur Cosimo Mammoliti, PORTA pizzas are handcrafted by chefs and flash-frozen to lock in flavor and freshness. They are made exclusively with high-quality ingredients from Italy, including premium tomatoes from Campania, flour from a fourth-generation, family-run mill in Le Marche, and 100% Coratina Extra-Virgin Olive Oil from a close family friend in Puglia.

To celebrate National Pizza Month this October, PORTA will host pop-up events in Los Angeles at Whole Foods Market in West Hollywood (7871 Santa Monica Blvd) on October 11, and at Sprouts Farmers Market (8985 Venice Blvd. B) on October 12, inviting consumers to enjoy fresh samples and experience the brand's authentic Roman-style pizzas.

